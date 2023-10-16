EQS-Adhoc: Wolford AG adjusts outlook for 2023 and 2024:

Zum Inhalt springen
EQS-Ad-hoc: Wolford AG / Key word(s): Change in Forecast Wolford AG adjusts outlook for 2023 and 2024: 16-Oct-2023 / 12:05 CET/CEST Disclosure of an inside information acc. to Article 17 MAR of the Regulation (EU) No 596/2014, transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group AG. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. ══════════════════════════════════════════════════════════════════════════ October 16, 2023 The Executive Board of Wolford AG anticipates, despite worsening of the worldwide macroeconomic situation, a positive EBITDA in the single-digit million range for the ongoing fiscal year, with a positive EBIT expected for fiscal year 2024, as a result of the ongoing efforts to adjust cost and grow sales.   End of Inside Information ══════════════════════════════════════════════════════════════════════════ 16-Oct-2023 CET/CEST News transmitted by EQS Group AG. www.eqs.com ══════════════════════════════════════════════════════════════════════════ Language: English Company: Wolford AG Wolfordstrasse 1 6900 Bregenz Austria Phone: +43/5574/6900 E-mail: investor@wolford.com Internet: www.wolford.com ISIN: AT0000834007 WKN: 83400 Indices: ATX Listed: Regulated Unofficial Market in Berlin, Dusseldorf, Frankfurt, Munich, Stuttgart; Vienna Stock Exchange (Official Market) EQS News ID: 1749683   End of Announcement EQS News Service 1749683  16-Oct-2023 CET/CEST

