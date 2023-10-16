EQS-Adhoc: Wolford AG adjusts outlook for 2023 and 2024:

October 16, 2023

The Executive Board of Wolford AG anticipates, despite worsening of the worldwide macroeconomic situation, a positive EBITDA in the single-digit million range for the ongoing fiscal year, with a positive EBIT expected for fiscal year 2024, as a result of the ongoing efforts to adjust cost and grow sales.