EQS-PVR: Wienerberger AG: Release according to Article 135, Section 2 BörseG with the objective of Europe-wide distribution

Major holdings notification pursuant to Sec. 130 to 134 BörseG 2018 London, 10.10.2023 Overview ☐ Notification made after deadline Caution: In case of violations of major holdings notification rules, please pay attention to Section 137 BörseG 2018 (Suspension of voting rights) 1. Issuer: Wienerberger AG 2. Reason for the notification: Acquisition or disposal of financial/other instruments 3. Person subject to notification obligation Klaus Umek 4. Name of shareholder(s): Klaus Umek, Petrus Advisers Investments Fund L.P. 5. Date on which the threshold was crossed or reached: 6.10.2023 6. Total positions % of voting rights % of voting through Total number rights financial/other Total of voting attached to instruments (7.B.1 + of both rights of shares (7.A) 7.B.2) in % issuer (7.A + 7.B) Resulting situation on the date on 1,36 % 3,80 % 5,16 % 111 732 343 which threshold was crossed / reached Position of previous 1,41 % 2,91 % 4,32 % notification (if applicable) Details 7. Notified details of the resulting situation: A: Voting rights attached to shares ISIN Code Number of voting rights % of voting rights Direct Indirect Direct Indirect (Sec 130 BörseG (Sec 133 BörseG (Sec 130 (Sec 133 2018) 2018) BörseG 2018) BörseG 2018) AT0000831706 453 750 1 063 413 0,41 % 0,95 % SUBTOTAL A 1 517 163 1,36 % B 1: Financial / Other Instruments pursuant to Sec. 131 para. 1 No. 1 BörseG 2018 Type of Expiration Date Exercise Number of voting % of instrument Period rights that may voting be rights acquired if the instrument is exercised Call Option November 2023 - Anytime 4 250 000 3,80 % December 2024 SUBTOTAL B.1 4 250 000 3,80 % B 2: Financial / Other Instruments pursuant to Sec. 131 para. 1 No. 2 BörseG 2018 Type of Expiration Exercise Physical / Number % of instrument Date Period Cash of voting Settlement voting rights rights SUBTOTAL B.2 8. Information in relation to the person subject to the notification obligation: ☐ Person subject to the notification obligation is not controlled by any natural person or legal entity and does not control any other undertaking(s) holding directly or indirectly an interest in the (underlying) issuer. ☒ Full chain of controlled undertakings through which the voting rights and/or the financial/other instruments are effectively held starting with the ultimate controlling natural person or legal entity: Directly Shares held Financial/other Total No. Name controlled by directly instruments held of both No. (%) directly (%) (%) 1 Klaus Umek 0,41 % 0,41 % 2 Petrus Advisers 1 Ltd. Petrus Advisers 3 Investments General 2 Partner Inc. Petrus Advisers 4 Investments Fund 3 0,72 % 3,80 % 4,52 % L.P. 9. In case of proxy voting Date of general meeting: - Voting rights after general meeting: - is equivalent to - voting rights. 10. Sonstige Kommentare: The numbers notified above do not include the voting rights from 136,524 shares and from 750,000 long call options held by UI Petrus Advisers Special Situations Fund as at 05 October 2023. Klaus Umek / Petrus Advisers Ltd. can only issue recommendations on the exercise of the voting rights concerned but cannot otherwise exercise any further influence. Therefore, these voting rights are not to be attributed to Klaus Umek / Petrus Advisers for the purpose of this notification, but are merely disclosed in this Section 10 of this notification for full transparency only. The voting rights from 836,429 shares notified under point 7.A (indirect) are attributable to Petrus Advisers Ltd. based on a power of attorney and the corresponding right to exercise the voting rights. London am 10.10.2023