EQS-DD: AUSTRIACARD HOLDINGS AG: Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them

AUSTRIACARD HOLDINGS AG: Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them 06.10.2023 / 18:48 CET/CEST The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. ══════════════════════════════════════════════════════════════════════════ Template for notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them 1 Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated a) Name Nikolaos Lykos 2 Reason for the notification a) Position/status Chairman of the Management Board of AUSTRIACARD HOLDINGS AG b) Initial notification/ Amendment Initial notification 3 Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor a) Name AUSTRIACARD HOLDINGS AG b) LEI 529900QI445M00DK4407 Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type 4 of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted a) Description of the financial ordinary bearer shares of AUSTRIACARD instrument, type of instrument HOLDINGS AG Identification code AT0000A325L0 b) Nature of the transaction acquisition c) Price(s) Volume(s) Price(s) and volume(s) 5.60 EUR 904 units 5.65 EUR 1,500 units 5.70 EUR 1,000 units 5.75 EUR 276 units 5.80 EUR 224 units 5.85 EUR 268 units 5.90 EUR 1,176 units 6.00 EUR 2,652 units d) Aggregated Information Price Aggregated Volume 5.82 EUR 8,000 units e) Date of the transaction 2023-10-06 UTC+2 f) Place of the transaction ATHENS EXCHANGE (ASEX) ══════════════════════════════════════════════════════════════════════════ 06.10.2023 CET/CEST ══════════════════════════════════════════════════════════════════════════ Language: English Company: AUSTRIACARD HOLDINGS AG Lamezanstraße 4-8 1230 Vienna Austria Internet: https://www.austriacard.com/ End of News EQS News Service 86391 06.10.2023 CET/CEST