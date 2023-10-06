EQS-DD: Wienerberger AG: Peter Steiner, buy

Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them 06.10.2023 / 16:00 CET/CEST The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. ══════════════════════════════════════════════════════════════════════════ 1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated a) Name ┌───────────────┬─────────┐ │ Title: │ │ ├───────────────┼─────────┤ │ First name: │ Peter │ ├───────────────┼─────────┤ │ Last name(s): │ Steiner │ └───────────────┴─────────┘ 2. Reason for the notification a) Position / status ┌───────────┬──────────────────────────────────────────────────┐ │ Position: │ Member of the administrative or supervisory body │ └───────────┴──────────────────────────────────────────────────┘ b) Initial notification 3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor a) Name ┌─────────────────┐ │ Wienerberger AG │ └─────────────────┘ b) LEI ┌───────────────────────┐ │ 529900VXIFBHO0SW2I31 │ └───────────────────────┘ 4. Details of the transaction(s) a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument, identification code ┌──────────────┬─────────────────────────────────────────────────────────┐ │ Type: │ Debt instrument │ ├──────────────┼─────────────────────────────────────────────────────────┤ │ │ ISIN: AT0000A37249 Description of the financial │ │ Description: │ instrument, type of instrument: Wienerberger 4,875 % │ │ │ Sustainability-Linked Bond 2023-2028 │ └──────────────┴─────────────────────────────────────────────────────────┘ b) Nature of the transaction ┌─────────────┐ │ Acquisition │ └─────────────┘ c) Price(s) and volume(s) ┌──────────┬────────────┐ │ Price(s) │ Volume(s) │ ├──────────┼────────────┤ │ 99.2 % │ 150000 EUR │ └──────────┴────────────┘ d) Aggregated information ┌────────┬───────────────────┐ │ Price │ Aggregated volume │ ├────────┼───────────────────┤ │ 99.2 % │ 150000 EUR │ └────────┴───────────────────┘ e) Date of the transaction ┌───────────────────┐ │ 05/10/2023; UTC+2 │ └───────────────────┘ f) Place of the transaction ┌───────┬─────────────────┐ │ Name: │ Börse Stuttgart │ ├───────┼─────────────────┤ │ MIC: │ XSTU │ └───────┴─────────────────┘ ══════════════════════════════════════════════════════════════════════════ 06.10.2023 CET/CEST ══════════════════════════════════════════════════════════════════════════ Language: English Company: Wienerberger AG Wienerbergerplatz 1 1100 Wien Austria Internet: www.wienerberger.com End of News EQS News Service 86377 06.10.2023 CET/CEST