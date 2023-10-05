EQS-News: EVN AG: EVN Capital Markets Day 2023: Extensive information for investors and analysts

At today's Capital Markets Day, Stefan Szyszkowitz, CEO of the EVN Group, together with members of senior management gave institutional investors and analysts an update on the Strategy 2030 and closer insight into the growth drivers, challenges and current investment programme of the EVN Group up to 2030. The presentation was followed by a Q&A session. Climate change and its impact are fundamentally altering the framework conditions for the entire energy sector. In this rapidly changing environment along the entire energy sector value chain, EVN wants to position itself as a sustainable energy service provider and an active participant for the design of the energy future. The Capital Markets Day 2023 gave EVN an opportunity to report on current developments in the company against this backdrop and explain key changes for the future. The specific issues addressed by management included: • Focal points and growth drivers for EVN's Strategy 2030 • Energy sector developments and market trends in EVN's core markets • Future development of the supply business • E-Mobility as area for new business potential • Focal points for the investment programme up to 2030 • Expansion goals for renewable generation capacity (wind power and photovoltaics) • Expansion, modernisation and digitalisation of the network infrastructure against the backdrop of current European climate policy and the regulatory framework in EVN's core markets • Pillars of the EVN Climate Initiative and CO[2] reduction goals • Planned transition to a 1.5° goal based on the Paris Climate Agreement • Innovative approaches and solutions to develop new areas of business The Capital Markets Day presentation is available for download on our website under www.evn.at/CMD.