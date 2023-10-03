EQS-Adhoc: Correction of a MAR Notification, published on October 2nd, 2023 at 8:33 p.m. CET

EQS-Ad-hoc: Aqueduct European CLO 7-2022 Designated Activity Company / Key word(s): Miscellaneous Correction of a MAR Notification, published on October 2nd, 2023 at 8:33 p.m. CET 03-Oct-2023 / 21:00 CET/CEST Correction of an inside information acc. to Article 17 MAR of the Regulation (EU) No 596/2014, transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group AG. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. ══════════════════════════════════════════════════════════════════════════ The announcement, published on October 2nd, 2023 at 8:33 p.m. CET was accidentally released by EQS under the Aqueduct European CLO 7-2022 Designated Activity Company. The announcement will be published simultaneously today under the correct company name Aqueduct European CLO 8-2022 Designated Activity Company. End of Inside Information ══════════════════════════════════════════════════════════════════════════ 03-Oct-2023 CET/CEST News transmitted by EQS Group AG. www.eqs.com ══════════════════════════════════════════════════════════════════════════ Language: English Company: Aqueduct European CLO 7-2022 Designated Activity Company 32 Molesworth Street D02Y512 Dublin 2 Ireland Phone: +353 697 3200 ISIN: IE0006JEKY98 Listed: Vienna Stock Exchange (Vienna MTF) EQS News ID: 1740493 End of Announcement EQS News Service 1740493 03-Oct-2023 CET/CEST