EQS-AFR: Raiffeisenlandesbank Niederösterreich-Wien AG: Release of a Financial report

EQS Dissemination of Financial Reports: Raiffeisenlandesbank Niederösterreich-Wien AG / Release of Financial Reports Raiffeisenlandesbank Niederösterreich-Wien AG: Release of a Financial report 29.09.2023 / 12:43 CET/CEST Announcement according to Article 125 BörseG transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group AG. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. ════════════════════════════════════════════════════════════════════════════════════════════════════════════════════════════════════════════════════════════════════════════════════════════════════════ Raiffeisenlandesbank Niederösterreich-Wien AG hereby announces that the Financial report (half-year) is immediately available under the following internet address: Report Type: Financial report (half-year) according to § 125 BörseG Language: German Address: [1] https://www.raiffeisen.at/noew/rlb/de/meine-bank/presse/finanzberichte/_jcr_content/root/responsivegrid/contentcontainer/contentbox/downloadlist.download.html/0/Konzern-Halbjahresbericht%202023.pdf Language: English Address: [2] https://www.raiffeisen.at/noew/rlb/de/meine-bank/presse/financial-reports/_jcr_content/root/responsivegrid/contentcontainer/contentbox/downloadlist.download.html/0/Semi-Annual%20Report%202023.pdf ════════════════════════════════════════════════════════════════════════════════════════════════════════════════════════════════════════════════════════════════════════════════════════════════════════ 29.09.2023 CET/CEST ════════════════════════════════════════════════════════════════════════════════════════════════════════════════════════════════════════════════════════════════════════════════════════════════════════ Language: English Company: Raiffeisenlandesbank Niederösterreich-Wien AG Friedrich-Wilhelm-Raiffeisen-Platz 1 1020 Vienna Austria Internet: http://raiffeisen.at   End of News EQS News Service 1738265  29.09.2023 CET/CEST References Visible links 1. https://www.raiffeisen.at/noew/rlb/de/meine-bank/presse/finanzberichte/_jcr_content/root/responsivegrid/contentcontainer/contentbox/downloadlist.download.html/0/Konzern-Halbjahresbericht%202023.pdf 2. https://www.raiffeisen.at/noew/rlb/de/meine-bank/presse/financial-reports/_jcr_content/root/responsivegrid/contentcontainer/contentbox/downloadlist.download.html/0/Semi-Annual%20Report%202023.pdf

