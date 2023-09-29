EQS-AFR: KELAG - Kärntner Elektrizitäts Aktiengesellschaft: Release of a Financial report

KELAG - Kärntner Elektrizitäts Aktiengesellschaft hereby announces that the Financial report (half-year) is immediately available under the following internet address: Report Type: Financial report (half-year) according to § 125 BörseG Language: German Address: [1] https://www.kelag.at/media/pdf/publikationen/HJFB/Halbjahres-Finanzbericht_2023.pdf

29.09.2023 CET/CEST

Language: English Company: KELAG - Kärntner Elektrizitäts Aktiengesellschaft Arnulfplatz 2 9020 Klagenfurt Austria Internet: www.kelag.at