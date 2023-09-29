Zum Inhalt springen
EQS-AFR: KELAG - Kärntner Elektrizitäts Aktiengesellschaft: Release of a Financial report

EQS Dissemination of Financial Reports: KELAG - Kärntner Elektrizitäts Aktiengesellschaft / Release of Financial Reports KELAG - Kärntner Elektrizitäts Aktiengesellschaft: Release of a Financial report 29.09.2023 / 08:36 CET/CEST Announcement according to Article 125 BörseG transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group AG. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. ══════════════════════════════════════════════════════════════════════════════════════ KELAG - Kärntner Elektrizitäts Aktiengesellschaft hereby announces that the Financial report (half-year) is immediately available under the following internet address: Report Type: Financial report (half-year) according to § 125 BörseG Language: German Address: [1] https://www.kelag.at/media/pdf/publikationen/HJFB/Halbjahres-Finanzbericht_2023.pdf ══════════════════════════════════════════════════════════════════════════════════════ 29.09.2023 CET/CEST ══════════════════════════════════════════════════════════════════════════════════════ Language: English Company: KELAG - Kärntner Elektrizitäts Aktiengesellschaft Arnulfplatz 2 9020 Klagenfurt Austria Internet: www.kelag.at   End of News EQS News Service 1737549  29.09.2023 CET/CEST References Visible links 1. https://www.kelag.at/media/pdf/publikationen/HJFB/Halbjahres-Finanzbericht_2023.pdf

