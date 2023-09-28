EQS-AFR: Bundesimmobiliengesellschaft m.b.H.: Release of a Financial report

EQS Dissemination of Financial Reports: Bundesimmobiliengesellschaft m.b.H. / Release of Financial Reports Bundesimmobiliengesellschaft m.b.H.: Release of a Financial report 28.09.2023 / 16:07 CET/CEST Announcement according to Article 125 BörseG transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group AG. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. ══════════════════════════════════════════════════════════════════════════ Bundesimmobiliengesellschaft m.b.H. hereby announces that the Financial report (half-year) is immediately available under the following internet address: Report Type: Financial report (half-year) according to § 125 BörseG Language: German Address: [1] https://www.big.at/investor-relations/finanzberichte ══════════════════════════════════════════════════════════════════════════ 28.09.2023 CET/CEST ══════════════════════════════════════════════════════════════════════════ Language: English Company: Bundesimmobiliengesellschaft m.b.H. Trabrennstraße 2c 1020 Vienna Austria Internet: big.at End of News EQS News Service 1737277 28.09.2023 CET/CEST References Visible links 1. https://www.big.at/investor-relations/finanzberichte