EQS-PVR: Major holdings notification pursuant to Sec. 130 to 134 BörseG 2018

EQS Voting Rights Announcement: EuroTeleSites AG Major holdings notification pursuant to Sec. 130 to 134 BörseG 2018 26.09.2023 / 18:23 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Voting Rights Announcement transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group AG. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. ══════════════════════════════════════════════════════════════════════════ Major holdings notification pursuant to Sec. 130 to 134 BörseG 2018 Vienna, 26.9.2023 Overview ☐ Notification made after deadline Caution: In case of violations of major holdings notification rules, please pay attention to Section 137 BörseG 2018 (Suspension of voting rights) 1. Issuer: EuroTeleSites AG 2. Reason for the notification: Other 3. Person subject to notification obligation Acting in concert agreement (Sec. 133 No. 1 BörseG 2018) First name Name/Surname City Country Österreichische Beteiligungs AG Vienna Austria América Móvil, S.A.B. de C.V. Mexico City Mexico 4. Name of shareholder(s): AMÉRICA MÓVIL B.V. 5. Date on which the threshold was crossed or reached: 22.9.2023 6. Total positions % of voting rights % of voting through Total number rights financial/other Total of voting attached to instruments (7.B.1 + of both rights of shares (7.A) 7.B.2) in % issuer (7.A + 7.B) Resulting situation on the date on 85,37 % 0,00 % 85,37 % 166 125 000 which threshold was crossed / reached Position of previous 0,00 % 0,00 % 0,00 % notification (if applicable) Details 7. Notified details of the resulting situation: A: Voting rights attached to shares ISIN Code Number of voting rights % of voting rights Direct Indirect Direct Indirect (Sec 130 (Sec 133 BörseG (Sec 130 (Sec 133 BörseG 2018) 2018) BörseG 2018) BörseG 2018) AT000000ETS9 141 817 259 85,37 % SUBTOTAL A 141 817 259 85,37 % B 1: Financial / Other Instruments pursuant to Sec. 131 para. 1 No. 1 BörseG 2018 Type of Expiration Date Exercise Number of voting % of voting instrument Period rights that may be rights acquired if the instrument is exercised SUBTOTAL B.1 B 2: Financial / Other Instruments pursuant to Sec. 131 para. 1 No. 2 BörseG 2018 Type of Expiration Exercise Physical / Number % of instrument Date Period Cash of voting Settlement voting rights rights SUBTOTAL B.2 8. Information in relation to the person subject to the notification obligation: ☐ Person subject to the notification obligation is not controlled by any natural person or legal entity and does not control any other undertaking(s) holding directly or indirectly an interest in the (underlying) issuer. ☒ Full chain of controlled undertakings through which the voting rights and/or the financial/other instruments are effectively held starting with the ultimate controlling natural person or legal entity: Directly Shares held Financial/other Total No. Name controlled by directly instruments held of No. (%) directly (%) both (%) 1 América Móvil, S.A.B. de C.V. 2 Österreichische 28,42 % 28,42 Beteiligungs AG % 3 SERCOTEL, S.A. DE 1 C.V. 4 AMÉRICA MÓVIL B.V. 3 56,94 % 56,94 % 9. In case of proxy voting Date of general meeting: - Voting rights after general meeting: - is equivalent to - voting rights. 10. Sonstige Kommentare: América Móvil, S.A.B. de C.V. ('AMX') and Österreichische Beteiligungs AG ('ÖBAG') are majority shareholders and syndicate partners within Telekom Austria Aktiengesellschaft ('Telekom Austria'). As part of a corporate strategy, AMX and ÖBAG have undertaken a spin-off of Telekom Austria's passive mobile communications infrastructure located in Austria as well as their indirect interests in companies situated in Bulgaria, Croatia, Slovenia, Northern Macedonia and Serbia, which collectively hold towers and other associated passive mobile communications infrastructure (the 'Towers Infrastructure'). The outcome of this initiative is the creation of the consolidated holding entity (EuroTeleSites AG) carved out from within Telekom Austria by means of a spin-off (the 'Spin off'). As a part of this process, the shares representing the registered share capital of EuroTeleSite AG have been distributed to Telekom Austria's shareholders pro-rata to their shareholdings in Telekom Austria and have been listed on the Vienna Stock Exchange on 22.09.2023. Prior to the Spin off, AMX and ÖBAG agreed to enter into a shareholders' agreement with regard to EuroTeleSites AG that closely mirrors the existing shareholders' agreement that AMX and ÖBAG have in place for Telekom Austria. The purpose of this shareholders' agreement is to provide a structured framework to ensure AMX's sole control over EuroTeleSite AG and its subsidiaries, as well as to outline the corporate governance structure for the entire EuroTeleSite AG group and solidify ÖBAG's role as a core shareholder of EuroTeleSite AG. Vienna am 26.9.2023 ══════════════════════════════════════════════════════════════════════════ 26.09.2023 CET/CEST ══════════════════════════════════════════════════════════════════════════ Language: English Company: EuroTeleSites AG Lassallestraße 9 1020 Wien Austria Internet: eurotelesites.com End of News EQS News Service 1734983 26.09.2023 CET/CEST