EQS-DD: STRABAG SE: Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them

STRABAG SE: Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them 21.09.2023 / 14:30 CET/CEST The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. ══════════════════════════════════════════════════════════════════════════ Template for notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them 1 Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated RAIFFEISEN-HOLDING NIEDERÖSTERREICH-WIEN a) Name registrierte Genossenschaft mit beschränkter Haftung, FN 95970 h 2 Reason for the notification a) Position/status The notification concerns Erwin Hameseder, Vice-Chairman of the Supervisory Board. b) Initial notification/ Initial notification Amendment 3 Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor a) Name STRABAG SE, FN 88983 h b) LEI 529900TYYSRJH2VJSP60 Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type 4 of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted Description of the Subscription right to choose a distribution a) financial instrument, type in the form of shares, based on the AGM of instrument resolution of 16.06.2023 Identification code AT000000STR1 b) Nature of the transaction Exercise of the Subscription Right c) Price(s) Volume(s) Price(s) and volume(s) EUR 36.20 1,809,343 d) Aggregated Information Price Aggregated Volume EUR 65,498,216.60 1,809,343 e) Date of the transaction 2023-09-20; UTC +2 f) Place of the transaction Outside a trading venue ══════════════════════════════════════════════════════════════════════════ 21.09.2023 CET/CEST ══════════════════════════════════════════════════════════════════════════ Language: English Company: STRABAG SE Donau-City-Straße 9 1220 Vienna Austria Internet: www.strabag.com End of News EQS News Service 85935 21.09.2023 CET/CEST