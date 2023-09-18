EQS-Adhoc: EVN AG: EVN decides to commence a structured bidder process for WTE

EQS-Ad-hoc: EVN AG / Key word(s): Investment/Disposal EVN AG: EVN decides to commence a structured bidder process for WTE 18-Sep-2023 / 09:26 CET/CEST Disclosure of an inside information acc. to Article 17 MAR of the Regulation (EU) No 596/2014, transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group AG. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. ══════════════════════════════════════════════════════════════════════════ The Management Board of EVN AG (EVN) has just decided to commence a structured bidder process for WTE Wassertechnik GmbH (WTE), which represents EVN’s international project business as reported in its environmental segment. The structured bidder process is aimed at identifying investors who will fully acquire WTE and support its future development while EVN intends to continue to focus on its core business in the energy sector. A transaction would, in particular, be subject to the approval of various business partners of WTE in connection with its infrastructure projects, an agreement with an investor on the commercial transaction parameters as well as on the transaction documents, the approval by the Management Board and the Supervisory Board of EVN and approvals by authorities. Contact: Gerald Reidinger Head of Controlling and Investor Relations Phone: +43 2236 200-12698 E-mail: investor.relations @ evn.at Stefan Zach Head of Information and Communication Phone: +43 2236 200-12294 E-mail: stefan.zach @ evn.at End of Inside Information ══════════════════════════════════════════════════════════════════════════ 18-Sep-2023 CET/CEST News transmitted by EQS Group AG. www.eqs.com ══════════════════════════════════════════════════════════════════════════ Language: English Company: EVN AG EVN Platz 2344 Maria Enzersdorf Austria Phone: +43-2236-200-12294 E-mail: info @ evn.at Internet: www.evn.at ISIN: AT0000741053 WKN: 074105 Indices: ATX Listed: Vienna Stock Exchange (Official Market) EQS News ID: 1727839 End of Announcement EQS News Service 1727839 18-Sep-2023 CET/CEST