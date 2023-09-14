EQS-Adhoc: Lenzing AG: Lenzing with new outlook for 2023

Lenzing AG: Lenzing with new outlook for 2023

14-Sep-2023

Lenzing – The continued weak development of the markets relevant to Lenzing, coupled with very cautious market expectations in 2023, requires a reassessment of Lenzing AG's macroeconomic environment. Taking into account the current lack of market recovery, the previous earnings forecast is not expected to be achieved. The Lenzing Group is therefore adjusting its forecast for earnings development and is assuming EBITDA in a range of EUR 270 mn to EUR 330 mn for the 2023 financial year. With the aim of increasing profitability and cash flow generation, Lenzing is launching a holistic value creation program.