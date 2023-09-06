EQS-AGM: Kapsch TrafficCom AG: Summary of the resolutions of the Annual General Meeting.

EQS-News: Kapsch TrafficCom AG / Announcement of the Results of the General Meeting Kapsch TrafficCom AG: Summary of the resolutions of the Annual General Meeting. 06.09.2023 / 20:11 CET/CEST Announcement of the Results of the General Meeting, transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group AG. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. ═════════════════════════════════════════════════════════════════════════════════════════ Kapsch TrafficCom – Summary of the resolutions of the Annual General Meeting. Vienna, September 6, 2023 – Today’s Annual General Meeting of Kapsch TrafficCom AG passed the following resolutions: • Approval of the actions of the members of the Executive Board and the members of the Supervisory Board for the business year 2022/23. • PwC Wirtschaftsprüfung GmbH, Vienna, appointed as auditor and group auditor for business year 2023/24. • Remuneration Report 2022/23 approved. • Ms. Monika Brodey was elected to the Supervisory Board for a term of office ending at the end of the Annual General Meeting deciding on the formal approval of actions for business year 2026/27. • The term of office in the Supervisory Board of Mr. Franz Semmernegg and Mr. Harald Sommerer was extended until the end of the Annual General Meeting deciding on the formal approval of actions for business year 2023/24. • Amendment of the Articles of Association in § 6 (Publications). • Revocation of the existing authorized capital pursuant to Section 5 (4) (Share Capital and Shares) of the Articles of Association and the simultaneous creation of a new authorized capital, also with the possibility of issuing new shares against contributions in kind, the exclusion of the subscription right and the corresponding amendment of the Articles of Association in § 5 (Share Capital and Shares). Kapsch TrafficCom is a globally renowned provider of transportation solutions for sustainable mobility with successful projects in more than 50 countries. Innovative solutions in the application fields of tolling, tolling services, traffic management and demand management contribute to a healthy world without congestion. With one-stop-shop-solutions, the company covers the entire value chain of customers, from components to design and implementation to the operation of systems. Kapsch TrafficCom, headquartered in Vienna, has subsidiaries and branches in more than 25 countries and is listed in the Prime Market segment of the Vienna Stock Exchange (ticker symbol: KTCG). In its 2022/23 financial year, about 4,000 employees generated revenues of EUR 553 million. Press contacts: Investor contact: Sandra Bijelic Carolin Treichl Head of Corporate Marcus Handl, Valerie Riegler Executive Vice President Communications Investor Relations team Marketing & Communications Kapsch TrafficCom AG Kapsch TrafficCom AG Kapsch Aktiengesellschaft Am Europlatz 2 Am Europlatz 2 Am Europlatz 2 1120 Vienna, Austria 1120 Vienna, Austria 1120 Vienna, Austria T +43 50 811 1720 T +43 50 811 1122 T +43 50 811 1710 [2]sandra.bijelic @ kapsch.net [3]ir.kapschtraffic @ kapsch.net [1]carolin.treichl@kapsch.net Further information: [4] www.kapsch.net/ktc Follow us on Twitter and LinkedIn ═════════════════════════════════════════════════════════════════════════════════════════ 06.09.2023 CET/CEST ═════════════════════════════════════════════════════════════════════════════════════════ Language: English Company: Kapsch TrafficCom AG Am Europlatz 2 1120 Vienna Austria Phone: +43 50811 1122 Fax: +43 50811 99 1122 E-mail: ir.kapschtraffic @ kapsch.net Internet: www.kapschtraffic.com ISIN: AT000KAPSCH9 WKN: A0MUZU Listed: Vienna Stock Exchange (Official Market) End of News EQS News Service 1720593 06.09.2023 CET/CEST References Visible links 1. carolin.treichl @ kapsch.net 2. sandra.bijelic @ kapsch.net 3. ir.kapschtraffic @ kapsch.net 4. https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=redirect&url=25fd54bf6c0802ed7fac49ea41fcacb1&application_id=1720593&site_id=apa_ots_austria&application_name=news