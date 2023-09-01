Zum Inhalt springen
EQS-AFR: UNIQA Insurance Group AG: Release of a Financial report

EQS Dissemination of Financial Reports: UNIQA Insurance Group AG / Release of Financial Reports UNIQA Insurance Group AG: Release of a Financial report 01.09.2023 / 21:16 CET/CEST Announcement according to Article 125 BörseG transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group AG. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. ════════════════════════════════════════════════════════════════════════════════════════ UNIQA Insurance Group AG hereby announces that the Financial report (half-year) is immediately available under the following internet address: Report Type: Financial report (half-year) according to § 125 BörseG Language: German Address: [1] https://www.uniqagroup.com/grp/investor-relations/publications/UNIQA_1H_2023_2.pdf Language: English Address: [2] https://www.uniqagroup.com/grp/investor-relations/publications/UNIQA_1H_2023_EN_2.pdf ════════════════════════════════════════════════════════════════════════════════════════ 01.09.2023 CET/CEST ════════════════════════════════════════════════════════════════════════════════════════ Language: English Company: UNIQA Insurance Group AG Untere Donaustraße 21 1029 Vienna Austria Internet: www.uniqagroup.com   End of News EQS News Service 1717591  01.09.2023 CET/CEST References Visible links 1. https://www.uniqagroup.com/grp/investor-relations/publications/UNIQA_1H_2023_2.pdf 2. https://www.uniqagroup.com/grp/investor-relations/publications/UNIQA_1H_2023_EN_2.pdf

