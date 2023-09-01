EQS-AFR: Novomatic AG: Release of a Financial report

EQS Dissemination of Financial Reports: Novomatic AG / Release of Financial Reports Novomatic AG: Release of a Financial report 01.09.2023 / 15:32 CET/CEST Announcement according to Article 125 BörseG transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group AG. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. ══════════════════════════════════════════════════════════════════════════ Novomatic AG hereby announces that the Financial report (half-year) is immediately available under the following internet address: Report Type: Financial report (half-year) according to § 125 BörseG Language: German Address: [1] https://www.novomatic.com/sites/default/files/2023-09/NAG_HJ23.pdf Language: English Address: [2] https://www.novomatic.com/sites/default/files/2023-09/NAG_HY23.pdf ══════════════════════════════════════════════════════════════════════════ 01.09.2023 CET/CEST ══════════════════════════════════════════════════════════════════════════ Language: English Company: Novomatic AG Wiener Straße 158 2352 Gumpoldskirchen Austria Internet: www.novomatic.com End of News EQS News Service 1717477 01.09.2023 CET/CEST References Visible links 1. https://www.novomatic.com/sites/default/files/2023-09/NAG_HJ23.pdf 2. https://www.novomatic.com/sites/default/files/2023-09/NAG_HY23.pdf