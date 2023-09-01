EQS-NVR: AUSTRIACARD HOLDINGS AG: Release according to Article 135, Section 1 BörseG with the objective of Europe-wide distribution

EQS Total Voting Rights Announcement: AUSTRIACARD HOLDINGS AG / Total Voting Rights Announcement AUSTRIACARD HOLDINGS AG: Release according to Article 135, Section 1 BörseG with the objective of Europe-wide distribution 01.09.2023 / 13:00 CET/CEST Total Voting Rights Announcement according to Article 135, Section 1 of the BörseG transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group AG. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. ══════════════════════════════════════════════════════════════════════════ Vienna, this 31 August 2023 AUSTRIACARD HOLDINGS AG: DISCLOSURE OF THE AMOUNT OF SHARE CAPITAL AND NUMBER OF SHARES Pursuant to section 135 para 1 of the Stock Exchange Act 2018, AUSTRIACARD HOLDINGS AG (“Company”) hereby announces that as of 31 August 2023, the share capital of the Company amounts to EUR 36,353,868, divided into 36,353,868 ordinary, bearer, no-par value shares, each of which representing an equal amount of the share capital and each of which granting one vote. Issuer: AUSTRIACARD HOLDINGS AG Lamezanstraße 4-8 1230 Vienna - Austria Contact person: Dimitris Tzelepis Tel.: +43 1 61065 - 357 E-Mail: d.tzelepis @ austriacard.com Website: www.austriacard.com ISIN(s): AT0000A325L0 Stock Exchange(s): Vienna Stock Exchange (prime market) Athens Exchange (main market) ══════════════════════════════════════════════════════════════════════════ 01.09.2023 CET/CEST ══════════════════════════════════════════════════════════════════════════ Language: English Company: AUSTRIACARD HOLDINGS AG Lamezanstraße 4-8 1230 Vienna Austria Internet: https://www.austriacard.com/ Notierung vorgesehen, intended to be listed; End of News EQS News Service 1717377 01.09.2023 CET/CEST