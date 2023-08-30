EQS-AFR: AUSTRIACARD HOLDINGS AG: Release of a Financial report

EQS Dissemination of Financial Reports: AUSTRIACARD HOLDINGS AG / Release of Financial Reports AUSTRIACARD HOLDINGS AG: Release of a Financial report 30.08.2023 / 18:01 CET/CEST Announcement according to Article 125 BörseG transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group AG. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. ════════════════════════════════════════════════════════════════════════════ AUSTRIACARD HOLDINGS AG hereby announces that the Financial report (half-year) is immediately available under the following internet address: Report Type: Financial report (half-year) according to § 125 BörseG Language: German Address: [1] https://www.austriacard.com/investor-relations-ac/financial-reporting-ac/ Language: English Address: [2] https://www.austriacard.com/investor-relations-ac/financial-reporting-ac/ ════════════════════════════════════════════════════════════════════════════ 30.08.2023 CET/CEST ════════════════════════════════════════════════════════════════════════════ Language: English Company: AUSTRIACARD HOLDINGS AG Lamezanstraße 4-8 1230 Vienna Austria Internet: https://www.austriacard.com/ Notierung vorgesehen, intended to be listed; End of News EQS News Service 1715311 30.08.2023 CET/CEST References Visible links 1. https://www.austriacard.com/investor-relations-ac/financial-reporting-ac/ 2. https://www.austriacard.com/investor-relations-ac/financial-reporting-ac/