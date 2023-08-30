Zum Inhalt springen
EQS-AFR: VIENNA INSURANCE GROUP AG Wiener Versicherung Gruppe: Release of a Financial report

EQS Dissemination of Financial Reports: VIENNA INSURANCE GROUP AG Wiener Versicherung Gruppe / Release of Financial Reports VIENNA INSURANCE GROUP AG Wiener Versicherung Gruppe: Release of a Financial report 30.08.2023 / 15:16 CET/CEST Announcement according to Article 125 BörseG transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group AG. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. ══════════════════════════════════════════════════════════════════════════ VIENNA INSURANCE GROUP AG Wiener Versicherung Gruppe hereby announces that the Financial report (half-year) is immediately available under the following internet address: Report Type: Financial report (half-year) according to § 125 BörseG Language: German Address: [1] https://group.vig/ir Language: English Address: [2] https://group.vig/ir Remarks: VIG Half-Year Financial Report 2023 ══════════════════════════════════════════════════════════════════════════ 30.08.2023 CET/CEST ══════════════════════════════════════════════════════════════════════════ Language: English Company: VIENNA INSURANCE GROUP AG Wiener Versicherung Gruppe Schottenring 30 1010 Vienna Austria Internet: www.group.vig   End of News EQS News Service 1715233  30.08.2023 CET/CEST References Visible links 1. https://group.vig/ir 2. https://group.vig/ir

  • VIENNA INSURANCE GROUP AG Wiener Versicherung Gruppe

