EQS-Adhoc: voestalpine AG: Robert Ottel, CFO, resigns from Management Board at the end of March 31, 2024

EQS-Ad-hoc: voestalpine AG / Key word(s): Personnel voestalpine AG: Robert Ottel, CFO, resigns from Management Board at the end of March 31, 2024 28-Aug-2023 / 12:45 CET/CEST Disclosure of an inside information acc. to Article 17 MAR of the Regulation (EU) No 596/2014, transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group AG. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. ══════════════════════════════════════════════════════════════════════════ Robert Ottel, CFO, today informed the Chairman of the Supervisory Board that he will not accept the Supervisory Board's offer of reappointment for a five-year term starting April 1, 2024. Robert Ottel will therefore resign from the Management Board of voestalpine AG at the end of March 31, 2024. The Chairman of the Supervisory Board, Dr. Eder, noted this with regret. The Supervisory Board will address the issue of succession in the short term. The process of (re)appointing the members of the Management Board from April 1, 2024, which has been ongoing for some time, will continue unaffected by this and - with the exception of the successor to Robert Ottel - a decision is expected at a meeting of the Supervisory Board scheduled for tomorrow. End of Inside Information ══════════════════════════════════════════════════════════════════════════ 28-Aug-2023 CET/CEST News transmitted by EQS Group AG. www.eqs.com ══════════════════════════════════════════════════════════════════════════ Language: English Company: voestalpine AG voestalpine-Straße 1 4020 Linz Austria Phone: +43 50304/15-9949 Fax: +43 50304/55-5581 E-mail: IR @ voestalpine.com Internet: www.voestalpine.com ISIN: AT0000937503 WKN: 897200 Listed: Vienna Stock Exchange (Official Market) EQS News ID: 1713037 End of Announcement EQS News Service 1713037 28-Aug-2023 CET/CEST