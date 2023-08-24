EQS-AFR: Frauenthal Holding AG: Release of a Financial report

Frauenthal Holding AG hereby announces that the Financial report (half-year) is immediately available under the following internet address: Report Type: Financial report (half-year) according to § 125 BörseG Language: German Address: https://www.frauenthal.at/de/berichte.html