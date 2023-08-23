EQS-Adhoc: Maschinenfabrik HEID AG: Public Announcement of a Transaction with a Related Party pursuant to Sec 95a Para 5 of the Austrian Stock Corporation Act (AktG)

Zum Inhalt springen
EQS-Ad-hoc: Maschinenfabrik HEID AG / Key word(s): Contract Maschinenfabrik HEID AG: Public Announcement of a Transaction with a Related Party pursuant to Sec 95a Para 5 of the Austrian Stock Corporation Act (AktG) 23-Aug-2023 / 16:30 CET/CEST Disclosure of an inside information acc. to Article 17 MAR of the Regulation (EU) No 596/2014, transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group AG. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. ══════════════════════════════════════════════════════════════════════════ Today 23.08.2023, Maschinenfabrik Heid AG (FN 65343v, Regional Court of Korneuburg), has entered into a loan agreement with its related legal entity Fritz Werner Werkzeugmaschinen International GmbH (HRB 48836, District Court Frankfurt am Main). Günter Rothenberger Beteiligungen GmbH (HRB 28711, District Court Frankfurt am Main) holds a share of 43,93 % in Maschinenfabrik Heid AG and a share of 75% in Fritz Werner Werkzeugmaschinen International GmbH.   Under the loan agreement, Maschinenfabrik Heid AG grants a loan in the amount of EUR 3.4 million to Werkzeugmaschinen International GmbH. The interest rate for this loan amounts to 6.5 % with a term until 31 January 2027. The loan is fully collateralized by a security granted by Günter Rothenberger Beteiligungen GmbH.   The agreement is appropriate and reasonable from the perspective of the company and all stockholders that are not related parties.   End of Inside Information ══════════════════════════════════════════════════════════════════════════ 23-Aug-2023 CET/CEST News transmitted by EQS Group AG. www.eqs.com ══════════════════════════════════════════════════════════════════════════ Language: English Company: Maschinenfabrik HEID AG HEID-Werkstrasse 13 2000 Stockerau Austria Phone: +43 676 4060126 E-mail: heid@aon.at Internet: http://heid.info/ ISIN: AT0000690151 WKN: 871099 Listed: Vienna Stock Exchange (Official Market) EQS News ID: 1710131   End of Announcement EQS News Service 1710131  23-Aug-2023 CET/CEST

  Maschinenfabrik HEID AG

