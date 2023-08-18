EQS-PVR: PIERER Mobility AG: Release according to Article 135, Section 2 BörseG with the objective of Europe-wide distribution

EQS Voting Rights Announcement: PIERER Mobility AG PIERER Mobility AG: Release according to Article 135, Section 2 BörseG with the objective of Europe-wide distribution 18.08.2023 / 13:28 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Voting Rights Announcement transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group AG. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. ══════════════════════════════════════════════════════════════════════════ 1. Issuer: PIERER Mobility AG 2. Reason for the notification: Other 3. Person subject to notification obligation Name: UBS Group AG City: Zurich Country: Switzerland 4. Name of shareholder(s): 5. Date on which the threshold was crossed or reached: 16.6.2023 6. Total positions % of voting rights % of voting through Total number rights financial/other Total of of voting attached to instruments (7.B.1 both in rights of shares (7.A) + 7.B.2) % (7.A + issuer 7.B) Resulting situation on the date on which 0,00 % 0,00 % 0,00 % 33 796 535 threshold was crossed / reached Position of previous notification (if 4,26 % 0,04 % 4,30 % applicable) Details 7. Notified details of the resulting situation: A: Voting rights attached to shares ISIN Code Number of voting rights % of voting rights Direct Indirect Direct Indirect (Sec 130 (Sec 133 BörseG (Sec 130 (Sec 133 BörseG 2018) 2018) BörseG 2018) BörseG 2018) AT0000KTMI02 0 0,00 % SUBTOTAL A 0 0,00 % B 1: Financial / Other Instruments pursuant to Sec. 131 para. 1 No. 1 BörseG 2018 Type of Expiration Date Exercise Number of voting % of voting instrument Period rights that may be rights acquired if the instrument is exercised SUBTOTAL B.1 B 2: Financial / Other Instruments pursuant to Sec. 131 para. 1 No. 2 BörseG 2018 Type of Expiration Exercise Physical / Number % of instrument Date Period Cash of voting Settlement voting rights rights SUBTOTAL B.2 8. Information in relation to the person subject to the notification obligation: ☒ Full chain of controlled undertakings through which the voting rights and/or the financial/other instruments are effectively held starting with the ultimate controlling natural person or legal entity: Directly Shares held Financial/other Total No. Name controlled by directly instruments held of both No. (%) directly (%) (%) 1 UBS Group AG 2 UBS AG 1 3 UBS Switzerland 2 AG 4 UBS Asset 2 Management AG UBS Fund 5 Management 4 (Luxembourg) S.A. UBS Asset 6 Management 4 Switzerland AG UBS Fund 7 Management 6 (Switzerland) AG 8 Credit Suisse AG 1 9 Credit Suisse 8 (Schweiz) AG 9. In case of proxy voting Date of general meeting: - Voting rights after general meeting: - is equivalent to - voting rights. 10. Sonstige Kommentare: This is a correction to the previous notification dated 27 June 2023, which was mistakenly made by the person subject to the notification obligation, since the shares in section 7A were held purely as custodian capacity with no legal ownership over the shares indirectly through Credit Suisse (Schweiz) AG, which is an UBS affiliate. ══════════════════════════════════════════════════════════════════════════ 18.08.2023 CET/CEST ══════════════════════════════════════════════════════════════════════════ Language: English Company: PIERER Mobility AG Edisonstrasse 1 4600 Wels Austria Internet: www.pierermobility.com Valorennummer (Schweiz): 41860974 Wertpapierkürzel: PMAG, Bloomberg: PMAG SE Reuters: PMAG.S End of News EQS News Service 1707079 18.08.2023 CET/CEST