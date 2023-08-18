EQS-News: Change in the ANDRITZ Executive Board

EQS-News: Andritz AG / Key word(s): Personnel Change in the ANDRITZ Executive Board 18.08.2023 / 10:00 CET/CEST The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. ══════════════════════════════════════════════════════════════════════════ GRAZ, AUGUST 18, 2023. Jarno Nymark (M.Sc. Eng.) has been appointed to the ANDRITZ AG Executive Board as of October 1, 2023, assuming responsibility for the Pulp & Paper Business Area. Previously, the business area was led by Joachim Schönbeck for the capital business and Humbert Köfler for the service business. In the future, Joachim Schönbeck will focus on his role as President and CEO of ANDRITZ, while Humbert Köfler will retire after 36 years with the company. Jarno Nymark currently works as Senior VP and Global Division Manager for Fiber Technologies. He assumed this role in 2022, prior to which he successfully held various global management positions in Finland, Germany and China. “I warmly welcome Jarno Nymark to our Executive Board. Jarno has worked in the company for his entire career, and his extensive experience in demanding global positions at ANDRITZ gives him an excellent background to lead and grow our pulp & paper business. I would also like to thank Humbert Köfler for his dedicated long-term leadership and his many contributions to the ANDRITZ GROUP,” says Joachim Schönbeck, President and CEO of ANDRITZ. – End – PRESS RELEASE AND PHOTO AVAILABLE FOR DOWNLOAD The press release and photo are available for download at [1]andritz.com/news. The photo may be published free of charge if the source is stated: “Photo: ANDRITZ”. FOR FURTHER INFORMATION, PLEASE CONTACT Susan Trast Vice President Group Communications and Marketing [2]susan.trast @ andritz.com [3]andritz.com ANDRITZ GROUP International technology group ANDRITZ offers a broad portfolio of innovative plants, equipment, systems, services and digital solutions for a wide range of industries and end markets. Sustainability is an integral part of the company’s business strategy and corporate culture. With its extensive portfolio of sustainable products and solutions, ANDRITZ aims to make the greatest possible contribution to a sustainable future and help its customers achieve their sustainability goals. ANDRITZ is a global market leader in all four of its business areas – Pulp & Paper, Metals, Hydro and Separation. Technological leadership and global presence are cornerstones of the group’s strategy, which is focused on long-term profitable growth. The publicly listed group has around 29,900 employees and over 280 locations in more than 40 countries. ══════════════════════════════════════════════════════════════════════════ 18.08.2023 CET/CEST This Corporate News was distributed by EQS Group AG. www.eqs.com ══════════════════════════════════════════════════════════════════════════ Language: English Company: Andritz AG Stattegger Straße 18 8045 Graz Austria Phone: +43 (0)316 6902-0 Fax: +43 (0)316 6902-415 E-mail: welcome @ andritz.com Internet: www.andritz.com ISIN: AT0000730007 Indices: ATX Listed: Vienna Stock Exchange (Official Market) EQS News ID: 1706373 End of News EQS News Service 1706373 18.08.2023 CET/CEST References Visible links 1. https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=redirect&url=57407ee1650489e3df184cb5bc316bcf&application_id=1706373&site_id=apa_ots_austria&application_name=news 2. susan.trast @ andritz.com 3. https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=redirect&url=c4f006ff249d8b5cd67063508605c06f&application_id=1706373&site_id=apa_ots_austria&application_name=news