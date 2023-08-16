EQS-DD: Österreichische Post AG: Mag. Bernhard Spalt, buy

Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them 16.08.2023 / 20:50 CET/CEST The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. ══════════════════════════════════════════════════════════════════════════ 1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated a) Name ┌───────────────┬──────────┐ │ Title: │ Mag. │ ├───────────────┼──────────┤ │ First name: │ Bernhard │ ├───────────────┼──────────┤ │ Last name(s): │ Spalt │ └───────────────┴──────────┘ 2. Reason for the notification a) Position / status ┌───────────┬──────────────────────────────────────────────────┐ │ Position: │ Member of the administrative or supervisory body │ └───────────┴──────────────────────────────────────────────────┘ b) Initial notification 3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor a) Name ┌─────────────────────────┐ │ Österreichische Post AG │ └─────────────────────────┘ b) LEI ┌───────────────────────┐ │ 529900MVUWACNUTK8467 │ └───────────────────────┘ 4. Details of the transaction(s) a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument, identification code ┌───────┬──────────────┐ │ Type: │ Share │ ├───────┼──────────────┤ │ ISIN: │ AT0000APOST4 │ └───────┴──────────────┘ b) Nature of the transaction ┌─────────────┐ │ Acquisition │ └─────────────┘ c) Price(s) and volume(s) ┌───────────┬────────────┐ │ Price(s) │ Volume(s) │ ├───────────┼────────────┤ │ 32.05 EUR │ 64 Units │ ├───────────┼────────────┤ │ 32.10 EUR │ 191 Units │ ├───────────┼────────────┤ │ 32.15 EUR │ 1245 Units │ └───────────┴────────────┘ d) Aggregated information ┌─────────────┬───────────────────┐ │ Price │ Aggregated volume │ ├─────────────┼───────────────────┤ │ 32.1394 EUR │ 1500.0000 Units │ └─────────────┴───────────────────┘ e) Date of the transaction ┌───────────────────┐ │ 16/08/2023; UTC+2 │ └───────────────────┘ f) Place of the transaction ┌───────┬───────────────────────┐ │ Name: │ Vienna Stock Exchange │ ├───────┼───────────────────────┤ │ MIC: │ XWBO │ └───────┴───────────────────────┘ ══════════════════════════════════════════════════════════════════════════ 16.08.2023 CET/CEST ══════════════════════════════════════════════════════════════════════════ Language: English Company: Österreichische Post AG Rochusplatz 1 1030 Vienna Austria Internet: www.post.at End of News EQS News Service 85243 16.08.2023 CET/CEST