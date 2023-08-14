EQS-DD: Wienerberger AG: Dr. Thomas Birtel, buy

Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them 14.08.2023 / 16:45 CET/CEST The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. ══════════════════════════════════════════════════════════════════════════ 1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated a) Name ┌───────────────┬────────┐ │ Title: │ Dr. │ ├───────────────┼────────┤ │ First name: │ Thomas │ ├───────────────┼────────┤ │ Last name(s): │ Birtel │ └───────────────┴────────┘ 2. Reason for the notification a) Position / status ┌───────────┬──────────────────────────────────────────────────┐ │ Position: │ Member of the administrative or supervisory body │ └───────────┴──────────────────────────────────────────────────┘ b) Initial notification 3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor a) Name ┌─────────────────┐ │ Wienerberger AG │ └─────────────────┘ b) LEI ┌───────────────────────┐ │ 529900VXIFBHO0SW2I31 │ └───────────────────────┘ 4. Details of the transaction(s) a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument, identification code ┌───────┬──────────────┐ │ Type: │ Share │ ├───────┼──────────────┤ │ ISIN: │ AT0000831706 │ └───────┴──────────────┘ b) Nature of the transaction ┌─────────────┐ │ Acquisition │ └─────────────┘ c) Price(s) and volume(s) ┌───────────┬───────────┐ │ Price(s) │ Volume(s) │ ├───────────┼───────────┤ │ 26.04 EUR │ 400 Units │ └───────────┴───────────┘ d) Aggregated information ┌──────────────┬───────────────────┐ │ Price │ Aggregated volume │ ├──────────────┼───────────────────┤ │ 10417.04 EUR │ 400 Units │ └──────────────┴───────────────────┘ e) Date of the transaction ┌───────────────────┐ │ 14/08/2023; UTC+2 │ └───────────────────┘ f) Place of the transaction ┌───────┬───────────────┐ │ Name: │ Börse München │ ├───────┼───────────────┤ │ MIC: │ XMUN │ └───────┴───────────────┘ ══════════════════════════════════════════════════════════════════════════ 14.08.2023 CET/CEST ══════════════════════════════════════════════════════════════════════════ Language: English Company: Wienerberger AG Wienerbergerplatz 1 1100 Wien Austria Internet: www.wienerberger.com End of News EQS News Service 85159 14.08.2023 CET/CEST