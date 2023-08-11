EQS-AFR: Fabasoft AG: Release of a Financial report

EQS Dissemination of Financial Reports: Fabasoft AG / Release of Financial Reports Fabasoft AG: Release of a Financial report 11.08.2023 / 07:29 CET/CEST Announcement on the release of an Interim report transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group AG. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. ═══════════════════════════════════════════════════════════════════════════ Fabasoft AG hereby announces that the Interim report Q1 is immediately available under the following internet address: Report Type: Interim report Q1 Language: German Address: [1] https://www.fabasoft.com/group/Fabasoft_AG_3_Monatsbericht_2023_2024.pdf Language: English Address: [2] https://www.fabasoft.com/group/Fabasoft_AG_3_Monthsreport_2023_2024.pdf ═══════════════════════════════════════════════════════════════════════════ 11.08.2023 CET/CEST ═══════════════════════════════════════════════════════════════════════════ Language: English Company: Fabasoft AG Honauerstraße 4 4020 Linz Austria Internet: www.fabasoft.com Regulierter Markt in Frankfurt (Prime Standard); Freiverkehr in Berlin, Stuttgart, München, Hamburg, Düsseldorf End of News EQS News Service 1701419 11.08.2023 CET/CEST References Visible links 1. https://www.fabasoft.com/group/Fabasoft_AG_3_Monatsbericht_2023_2024.pdf 2. https://www.fabasoft.com/group/Fabasoft_AG_3_Monthsreport_2023_2024.pdf