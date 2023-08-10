EQS-AFR: Österreichische Post AG: Release of a Financial report

EQS Dissemination of Financial Reports: Österreichische Post AG / Release of Financial Reports
Österreichische Post AG: Release of a Financial report
10.08.2023 / 07:41 CET/CEST

Österreichische Post AG hereby announces that the Financial report (half-year) is immediately available under the following internet address:

Report Type: Financial report (half-year) according to § 125 BörseG

Language: German
Address: https://assets.post.at/-/media/Dokumente/De/Investor-Relations/Quartalsergebnisse/2023/H1-2023/H1-2023-Oesterreichische-Post-Halbjahresfinanzbericht.pdf

Language: English
Address: https://assets.post.at/-/media/Dokumente/En/Investor-Relations/Quartalsergebnisse/2023/H1-2023/H1-2023-Austrian-Post-Half-Year-Financial-Report.pdf

Company: Österreichische Post AG
Rochusplatz 1
1030 Vienna
Austria
Internet: www.post.at