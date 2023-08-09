EQS-News: Marinomed enters first long-term Solv4U partnership with Shanghaibased SPH Sine Pharmaceutical Laboratories Co. Ltd.

EQS-News: Marinomed Biotech AG / Key word(s): Miscellaneous Marinomed enters first long-term Solv4U partnership with Shanghaibased SPH Sine Pharmaceutical Laboratories Co. Ltd. 09.08.2023 / 07:45 CET/CEST The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. ══════════════════════════════════════════════════════════════════════════ Marinomed enters first long-term Solv4U partnership with Shanghai-based SPH Sine Pharmaceutical Laboratories Co. Ltd. • SPH Sine will use Marinomed's proprietary Marinosolv technology to dissolve its active pharmaceutical ingredient (API) in an orally inhaled and nasal drug product (OINDP) formulation • The developed know-how technology of the unique formulated product will be protected via patent filing • Significant growth potential on the dynamic Chinese healthcare market Korneuburg, Austria, 09 August 2023 – Marinomed Biotech AG (VSE:MARI) has concluded the first long-term Solv4U technology partnership with the Shanghai-based company SPH Sine Pharmaceutical Laboratories Co. Ltd. (SPH Sine). The excellent results of the feasibility study have convinced SPH Sine to choose the Marinosolv technology to improve the solubility of its active ingredient in an orally inhaled and nasal drug product (OINDP) formulation, which is currently in preclinical development. SPH Sine and Marinomed are planning to file a joint patent for the formulated product. Marinomed will profit from the technical cooperation as soon as it enters the market. Marinomed’s partnership with SPH Sine offers significant potential for the future. SPH Sine Pharmaceutical Laboratories Co. Ltd is currently 100% wholly-owned by Shanghai Pharmaceutical Group Co., Ltd. and is the largest industrial manufacturing company under SPH. Sine has become one of the most complete industrial entities in terms of domestic product varieties and dosage forms in China. It has 10 major industrial companies, 6 major commercial companies, 1 procurement center, 1 municipal R&D center, and 2 joint ventures with product approvals. Nearly 1,000, involving 14 major therapeutic areas, covering 20 kinds of dosage forms, and 2 types of new drug varieties. China is a dynamic market with a growing need for innovative medical solutions, backed by a large population, expanding healthcare sector, and government support for research and development. Marinomed offers Solv4U technology partnerships to address solubility and bioavailability issues and support formulation development of APIs throughout the drug discovery and early development process, using its innovative Marinosolv technology. Following the launch of Marinomed’s proprietary Solv4U business area in November 2021, multiple feasibility studies have been successfully completed. Cornelia Siegl, Head of Solv4U, commented: "Thanks to Solv4U, we can offer the outstanding properties of Marinosolv to pharma and biotech customers in the form of technology partnerships. Poor water solubility of drug candidates is an increasing challenge in pharmaceutical development. With Solv4U, we offer partners a clinically proven technology to develop more effective and sustainable drugs that ultimately benefit patients.” Andreas Grassauer, CEO of Marinomed, added: "We are proud to have successfully entered a first long-term partnership with our Solv4U business. The cooperation with SPH Sine is an incentive for us to put even more effort into the development and expansion of our Solv4U platform. It underlines once more the importance and potential of our Marinosolv technology. We hope that this agreement is just the beginning of many such partnerships, and we look forward to working closely with SPH Sine for the next few years.” For more information on Solv4U, visit the new [1]Solv4U website, get in touch with Marinomed directly, or meet us at CPHI or Bio-Europe this fall: [2]CPHI worldwide® 2023 24-26 October 2023 – Fira Barcelona Gran Via, Spain The company’s exhibition stand 2X28 is located in zone “Finished Dosage Formulations” In-person and virtual meetings with Marinomed’s BD team can be scheduled via the conference platform or directly via [3]bd @ marinomed.com. CPHI 全 球® 2023 [4]BIO-Europe 6-8 November 2023 – Munich, Germany Marinomed’s BD team will be attending in person and is looking forward to seeing you there. Meetings can be scheduled via the [5]PartneringONE platform. 生物欧洲 [6]Contact for Solv4U: Dr. Cornelia Siegl, Head Solv4U Marinomed Biotech AG, Hovengasse 25, 2100 Korneuburg, Austria E-Mail: [7]bd @ marinomed.com Tel: +43 2262 90300 About SPH Sine Pharmaceutical Laboraties Co. Ltd. SPH Sine Pharmaceutical Laboratories Co. Ltd is currently 100% wholly-owned by Shanghai Pharmaceutical Group Co., Ltd. and is the largest industrial manufacturing company under SPH. Sine has become one of the most complete industrial entities in terms of domestic product varieties and dosage forms in China. It has 10 major industrial companies, 6 major commercial companies, 1 procurement center, 1 municipal R&D center, and 2 joint ventures with product approvals. Nearly 1,000, involving 14 major therapeutic areas, covering 20 kinds of dosage forms, and 2 types of new drug varieties. Information about SPH Sine can be found at [8] http://www.sinepharm.com/ About Marinosolv®: Marinosolv® is an innovative technology platform that enables the solubilization and enhances the bioavailability of small molecules and peptides that are hardly soluble in aqueous formulations. Consequently, new treatments of a multitude of diseases can be envisaged. The use of the Marinosolv® technology can facilitate efficient drug delivery with a low systemic off-target activity. Existing drugs and off-patent active ingredients can be improved and re-patented as part of new formulations using Marinosolv®. Under the brand Solv4U, Marinomed provides Marinosolv® formulation development in technology partnerships for active ingredients at all stages of drug discovery and for lifecycle extension. For more information on Marinosolv® or Solv4U, please visit [9] https://www.solv4u.com. Scientific publications on Marinosolv® can be accessed in the “Immunology” tabs at [10]https://www.marinomed.com/en/news/scientific-publications. About Marinomed Biotech AG Marinomed Biotech AG is an Austrian, science-based biotech company with a growing development pipeline and globally marketed therapeutics. The Company develops innovative patent-protected products in the therapeutic areas immunology and virology based on the platform Marinosolv® and the virus-blocking activity of Carragelose®. The Marinosolv® technology improves the solubility and bioavailability of hardly soluble compounds and is used to develop new therapeutics for autoreactive immune disorders. The virology segment includes Carragelose®-based over-the-counter (OTC) products to prevent and treat respiratory viral infections that are partnered in more than 40 countries. The Company is headquartered in Korneuburg, Austria, and is listed on the prime market of the Vienna Stock Exchange (VSE:MARI). For further information, please visit: [11]https://www.marinomed.com. For further inquiries contact: Marinomed Biotech AG International Media Contact PR: Lucia Ziegler Metrum Communications: Roland Mayrl T: +43 2262 90300 158 T: +43 664 6126228 E-Mail: [12]pr @ marinomed.com E-Mail: [14]marinomed @ metrum.at IR: Stephanie Kniep T: +43 2262 90300 226 E-Mail: [13]ir @ marinomed.com Disclaimer This press release contains forward-looking statements, which are based on current views, expectations and projections of the management of Marinomed Biotech AG about future events. These forward-looking statements are subject to risks, uncertainties and assumptions that could cause actual results, performance or events to differ materially from those described in, or expressed or implied by, such statements. The current views, expectations and projections of the management of Marinomed Biotech AG may be identified by the context of such statements or words such as “anticipate,” “believe”, “estimate”, “expect”, “intend”, “plan”, “project” and “target”. Forward-looking statements are only valid as of the date they are made and Marinomed Biotech AG does not assume any obligation to update, review or revise any forward-looking statements contained in this press release whether as a result of new information, future developments or otherwise. Marinomed, Marinosolv® and Carragelose® are registered trademarks of Marinomed Biotech AG. ══════════════════════════════════════════════════════════════════════════
09.08.2023 CET/CEST This Corporate News was distributed by EQS Group AG. www.eqs.com
══════════════════════════════════════════════════════════════════════════
Language: English
Company: Marinomed Biotech AG
Hovengasse 25
2100 Korneuburg
Austria
Phone: +43 2262 90300
E-mail: office @ marinomed.com
Internet: www.marinomed.com
ISIN: ATMARINOMED6
WKN: A2N9MM
Listed: Regulated Unofficial Market in Berlin, Dusseldorf, Frankfurt, Munich, Stuttgart, Tradegate Exchange; Vienna Stock Exchange (Official Market)
EQS News ID: 1698779
End of News EQS News Service
1698779 09.08.2023 CET/CEST