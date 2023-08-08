EQS-AFR: Kommunalkredit Austria AG: Release of a Financial report

Zum Inhalt springen
EQS Dissemination of Financial Reports: Kommunalkredit Austria AG / Release of Financial Reports Kommunalkredit Austria AG: Release of a Financial report 08.08.2023 / 08:07 CET/CEST Announcement according to Article 125 BörseG transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group AG. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. ══════════════════════════════════════════════════════════════════════════ Kommunalkredit Austria AG hereby announces that the Financial report (half-year) is immediately available under the following internet address: Report Type: Financial report (half-year) according to § 125 BörseG Language: German Address: [1] https://www.kommunalkredit.at/investor-relations/berichte Language: English Address: [2] https://www.kommunalkredit.at/en/investor-relations/reports ══════════════════════════════════════════════════════════════════════════ 08.08.2023 CET/CEST ══════════════════════════════════════════════════════════════════════════ 1697861  08.08.2023 CET/CEST References Visible links 1. https://www.kommunalkredit.at/investor-relations/berichte 2. https://www.kommunalkredit.at/en/investor-relations/reports

