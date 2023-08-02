EQS-AFR: Lenzing AG: Release of a Financial report

EQS Dissemination of Financial Reports: Lenzing AG / Release of Financial Reports Lenzing AG: Release of a Financial report 02.08.2023 / 16:40 CET/CEST Announcement according to Article 125 BörseG transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group AG. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. ══════════════════════════════════════════════════════════════════════════ Lenzing AG hereby announces that the Financial report (half-year) is immediately available under the following internet address: Report Type: Financial report (half-year) according to § 125 BörseG Language: German Address: [1] https://www.lenzing.com/de/investoren/publikationen Language: English Address: [2] https://www.lenzing.com/investors/publications Remarks: Correction of the version published on August 2, 2023 at 8 a.m. (change due to a formal error - adjustment of the date in the report on the review of the condensed consolidated interim financial statements) ══════════════════════════════════════════════════════════════════════════ 02.08.2023 CET/CEST ══════════════════════════════════════════════════════════════════════════ Language: English Company: Lenzing AG 4860 Lenzing Austria Internet: www.lenzing.com End of News EQS News Service 1694613 02.08.2023 CET/CEST References Visible links 1. https://www.lenzing.com/de/investoren/publikationen 2. https://www.lenzing.com/investors/publications