EQS-News: Semperit AG Holding successfully completes acquisition of RICO Group and strengthens industrial core business

Corporate News/Press Information Semperit successfully completes acquisition of RICO Group and strengthens industrial core business • Global technology leadership in liquid silicone and high-end mould production • Growth potential through attractive markets and customer industries • Strengthening of presence in North America Vienna and Thalheim near Wels, 1 August 2023 – Semperit has successfully completed the acquisition of RICO Group, one of the world's leading full-range suppliers of customised elastomer and plastics applications. After all approvals were obtained, the closing took place on 31 July 2023. RICO generated revenue of approximately EUR 90 million in the financial year 2022 and employs more than 500 people in Austria, Switzerland and the USA. "The acquisition of RICO is another important step in implementing our growth strategy with a focus on global leadership, innovation and technology. Semperit thus achieves technology leadership in liquid silicone and high-end mould production and strengthens its industrial core business. This goes along with servicing high-growth sectors such as health care and industrial household applications. The acquisition is value-enhancing and also increases our presence in the North American market", says Semperit CEO Karl Haider. RICO's growth strategy, which includes expanding production at the Austrian site in Thalheim near Wels as well as expansions in the USA and Switzerland, will remain unchanged. According to international studies, the market for silicone products in Western Europe and the USA will grow significantly by around 7% annually until 2027. The market volume currently (2023) amounts to around 8 billion US dollars. About RICO RICO Group was founded almost 30 years ago in Thalheim near Wels. The company is a global market leader in the field of mould production and the production of precise liquid silicone components and offers customised integrated solutions in high volumes. RICO covers the complete value chain in the field of liquid silicone – from prototype development to mould manufacturing and large-scale production (incl. clean room production). About Semperit The publicly listed company Semperit AG Holding is an internationally oriented group that develops and produces polymer products for the industrial and medical sectors, selling them in over 100 countries around the world: hydraulic and industrial hoses, conveyor belts, escalator handrails, construction profiles, cable car rings, products for railway superstructures, and examination and surgical gloves. Founded in 1824, this long-standing Austrian company has its headquarters in Vienna, Austria. The Semperit Group employs around 6,500 people worldwide in its continuing and discontinued operations, including some 3,100 in Asia and approximately 900 in Austria (Vienna and production site Wimpassing, Lower Austria). The Group has 16 manufacturing facilities worldwide and numerous sales offices in Europe, Asia, Australia, and America. In the 2022 financial year, the Group generated revenue of EUR 779.8 million and an EBITDA of EUR 100.5 million in continuing operations. Contact: Bettina Schragl Judit Helenyi Director Group Communications, IR Director Investor Relations and Brand Management / Spokeswoman +43 676 8715 8257 +43 676 8715 8310 bettina.schragl@semperitgroup.com judit.helenyi@semperitgroup.com www.semperitgroup.com www.linkedin.com/company/semperit-ag 01.08.2023 CET/CEST Language: English Company: Semperit AG Holding Am Belvedere 10 1100 Wien Austria Phone: +43 1 79 777-310 E-mail: judit.helenyi@semperitgroup.com Internet: www.semperitgroup.com ISIN: AT0000785555