EQS-News: Raiffeisen Bank International AG: Semi-Annual Financial Report 2023: Core revenues remain strong - Outlook updated

EQS-News: Raiffeisen Bank International AG / Key word(s): Half Year Results Raiffeisen Bank International AG: Semi-Annual Financial Report 2023: Core revenues remain strong - Outlook updated 01.08.2023 / 07:30 CET/CEST The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. ══════════════════════════════════════════════════════════════════════════ RBI: Semi-Annual Financial Report 2023 Core revenues remain strong - Outlook updated • Half-year profit after tax from continuing operations excluding Russia and Belarus broadly stable year-on-year despite very high portfolio-based provisions for litigations in Poland (EUR 424 million) • Net interest income excluding Russia and Belarus up 4.2% quarter-on-quarter • Net fee and commission income quarter-on-quarter up 4.4% and 5.2% in CE and SEE, respectively; offset by drop in GC&M • Ongoing reduction of business in Russia: net fee and commission income down 47% quarter-on-quarter, loans to customers down 35% in local currency since the beginning of the war • Risk costs significantly down year-on-year to EUR 259 million in H1/2023 • CET1 ratio at 15.9% (transitional, incl. result), excluding Russia 13.9% • Core revenues outlook improves; expected ROE for 2023 unchanged due to higher provisions in Poland Income Statement in EUR million 1-6/2023 1-6/2022 Q2/2023 Q1/2023 Net interest income 2,749 2,199 1,364 1,385 Net fee and commission income 1,698 1,565 732 966 Net trading income and fair value result 116 316 30 86 General administrative expenses (1,995) (1,649) (1,045) (950) Operating result 2,661 2,500 1,152 1,509 Other result (450) (108) (354) (96) Governmental measures and compulsory contributions (237) (241) (2) (236) Impairment losses on financial assets (259) (561) 42 (301) Profit/loss before tax 1,715 1,590 838 877 Profit/loss after tax from continuing operations 1,327 1,299 627 700 Profit/loss from discontinuing operations 0 453 0 0 Consolidated profit 1,235 1,712 578 657 Balance Sheet in EUR million 30/6/2023 31/12/2022 Loans to customers 101,806 103,230 Deposits from customers 120,553 125,099 Total assets 206,123 207,057 Total risk-weighted assets (RWA) 99,207 97,680 Bank-specific information 30/6/2023 31/12/2022 NPE Ratio 1.5% 1.6% NPE Coverage Ratio 57.6% 59.0% CET1 ratio 15.9% 16.0% Total capital ratio 20.0% 20.2% Key ratios 1-6/2023 1-6/2022 Q2/2023 Q1/2023 Net interest margin (Ø interest-bearing assets) 2.74% 2.37% 2.74% 2.75% Cost/Income Ratio 42.9% 39.7% 47.6% 38.6% Provisioning ratio (Ø loans to customers) 0.37% 0.86% (0.19%) 0.93% Consolidated return on equity 14.9% 25.5% 14.1% 15.8% Earnings per share in EUR 3.59 5.07 1.68 1.92 Outlook 2023 RBI excl. RU/BY RBI Net interest income in EUR 3.8-4.0 bn 5.3-5.4 bn Net fee and commission income in EUR around 1.8 bn 3.2-3.4 bn Loans to customers (growth) around 2%

