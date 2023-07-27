EQS-DD: Raiffeisen-Landesbank Steiermark AG: Gabriele Straußberger, buy

Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them 27.07.2023 / 15:38 CET/CEST The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. ══════════════════════════════════════════════════════════════════════════ 1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated a) Name ┌───────────────┬──────────────┐ │ Title: │ │ ├───────────────┼──────────────┤ │ First name: │ Gabriele │ ├───────────────┼──────────────┤ │ Last name(s): │ Straußberger │ └───────────────┴──────────────┘ 2. Reason for the notification a) Position / status ┌──────────────────────────────────────────────────────────────────┐ │ Person closely associated with: │ ├───────────────┬──────────────────────────────────────────────────┤ │ Title: │ │ ├───────────────┼──────────────────────────────────────────────────┤ │ First name: │ Franz │ ├───────────────┼──────────────────────────────────────────────────┤ │ Last name(s): │ Straußberger │ ├───────────────┼──────────────────────────────────────────────────┤ │ Position: │ Member of the administrative or supervisory body │ └───────────────┴──────────────────────────────────────────────────┘ b) Initial notification 3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor a) Name ┌─────────────────────────────────────┐ │ Raiffeisen-Landesbank Steiermark AG │ └─────────────────────────────────────┘ b) LEI ┌───────────────────────┐ │ 529900UNUKYZ9HND3309 │ └───────────────────────┘ 4. Details of the transaction(s) a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument, identification code ┌───────┬─────────────────┐ │ Type: │ Debt instrument │ ├───────┼─────────────────┤ │ ISIN: │ AT000B093885 │ └───────┴─────────────────┘ b) Nature of the transaction ┌─────────────┐ │ Acquisition │ └─────────────┘ c) Price(s) and volume(s) ┌──────────┬──────────────┐ │ Price(s) │ Volume(s) │ ├──────────┼──────────────┤ │ 101.85 % │ 20000.00 EUR │ └──────────┴──────────────┘ d) Aggregated information ┌──────────┬───────────────────┐ │ Price │ Aggregated volume │ ├──────────┼───────────────────┤ │ 101.85 % │ 20000 EUR │ └──────────┴───────────────────┘ e) Date of the transaction ┌───────────────────┐ │ 18/01/2023; UTC+2 │ └───────────────────┘ f) Place of the transaction ┌─────────────────────────┐ │ Outside a trading venue │ └─────────────────────────┘ ══════════════════════════════════════════════════════════════════════════ 27.07.2023 CET/CEST ══════════════════════════════════════════════════════════════════════════ Language: English Company: Raiffeisen-Landesbank Steiermark AG Radetzkystraße 15 8010 Graz Austria Internet: https://www.raiffeisen.at/stmk/rlb/de/privatkunden.html End of News EQS News Service 84841 27.07.2023 CET/CEST