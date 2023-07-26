EQS-Adhoc: Tangerine Bidco S.p.A.: Appointment of Maurizio Pescarini as Chief Executive Officer

EQS-Ad-hoc: Tangerine Bidco S.p.A. / Key word(s): Personnel Tangerine Bidco S.p.A.: Appointment of Maurizio Pescarini as Chief Executive Officer 26-Jul-2023 / 16:45 CET/CEST Disclosure of an inside information acc. to Article 17 MAR of the Regulation (EU) No 596/2014, transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group AG. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. ══════════════════════════════════════════════════════════════════════════ 26 July 2023 Tangerine Bidco S.p.A. (the “Company”) Appointment of Maurizio Pescarini as Chief Executive Officer Tangerine Bidco S.p.A. announces the appointment of Maurizio Pescarini as new CEO of the Facile.it group effective from 1 October 2023. Tobias Stuber, the current CEO, will remain in his current role until September 2023. Further details may be found on the Facile website at [1] https://www.facile.it/news.html. The Company is the sole direct or indirect shareholder of Facile.it Broker di Assicurazioni S.p.A. and Facile.it S.p.A. Note This announcement contains inside information for the purposes of Article 7 of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 (the “Market Abuse Regulation”). For the purposes of the Market Abuse Regulation and Article 2 of Commission Implementing Regulation (EU) 2016/1055, this announcement is made by Andrea Polo, Yuri Griggio and Alessandra Arosio, Press Office Facile.it. End of Inside Information ══════════════════════════════════════════════════════════════════════════ 26-Jul-2023 CET/CEST News transmitted by EQS Group AG. www.eqs.com ══════════════════════════════════════════════════════════════════════════ Language: English Company: Tangerine Bidco S.p.A. Vicolo San Gionvanni sul Muro 9 20121 Milan Italy Phone: +44 746 467 8283 E-mail: Marco.Troncone @ SilverLake.com ISIN: IT0005520447 Listed: Vienna Stock Exchange (Vienna MTF) EQS News ID: 1688139 End of Announcement EQS News Service 1688139 26-Jul-2023 CET/CEST References Visible links 1. https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=redirect&url=87ebf8a5005c66dfadefda836c09032c&application_id=1688139&site_id=apa_ots_austria&application_name=news