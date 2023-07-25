EQS-DD: Volksbank Vorarlberg e. Gen.: KR Dietmar Längle, sell

Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them 25.07.2023 / 16:17 CET/CEST The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. ══════════════════════════════════════════════════════════════════════════ 1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated a) Name ┌───────────────┬─────────┐ │ Title: │ KR │ ├───────────────┼─────────┤ │ First name: │ Dietmar │ ├───────────────┼─────────┤ │ Last name(s): │ Längle │ └───────────────┴─────────┘ 2. Reason for the notification a) Position / status ┌───────────┬──────────────────────────────────────────────────┐ │ Position: │ Member of the administrative or supervisory body │ └───────────┴──────────────────────────────────────────────────┘ b) Initial notification 3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor a) Name ┌──────────────────────────────┐ │ Volksbank Vorarlberg e. Gen. │ └──────────────────────────────┘ b) LEI ┌───────────────────────┐ │ 529900Z809LC9QNOR649 │ └───────────────────────┘ 4. Details of the transaction(s) a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument, identification code ┌───────┬──────────────┐ │ Type: │ Share │ ├───────┼──────────────┤ │ ISIN: │ AT0000824701 │ └───────┴──────────────┘ b) Nature of the transaction ┌──────────┐ │ Disposal │ └──────────┘ c) Price(s) and volume(s) ┌───────────┬──────────────┐ │ Price(s) │ Volume(s) │ ├───────────┼──────────────┤ │ 49.29 EUR │ 780.00 Units │ └───────────┴──────────────┘ d) Aggregated information ┌─────────────┬───────────────────┐ │ Price │ Aggregated volume │ ├─────────────┼───────────────────┤ │ 49.2900 EUR │ 780.0000 Units │ └─────────────┴───────────────────┘ e) Date of the transaction ┌───────────────────┐ │ 25/07/2023; UTC+2 │ └───────────────────┘ f) Place of the transaction ┌─────────────────────────┐ │ Outside a trading venue │ └─────────────────────────┘ ══════════════════════════════════════════════════════════════════════════ 25.07.2023 CET/CEST ══════════════════════════════════════════════════════════════════════════ Language: English Company: Volksbank Vorarlberg e. Gen. Ringstraße 27 6830 Rankweil Austria Internet: www.volksbank-vorarlberg.at End of News EQS News Service 84565 25.07.2023 CET/CEST