EQS-DD: Raiffeisen-Landesbank Steiermark AG: Ingrid Zaunschirm, buy

1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated a) Name ┌───────────────┬────────────┐ │ Title: │ │ ├───────────────┼────────────┤ │ First name: │ Ingrid │ ├───────────────┼────────────┤ │ Last name(s): │ Zaunschirm │ └───────────────┴────────────┘ 2. Reason for the notification a) Position / status ┌──────────────────────────────────────────────────────────────────┐ │ Person closely associated with: │ ├───────────────┬──────────────────────────────────────────────────┤ │ Title: │ MSc │ ├───────────────┼──────────────────────────────────────────────────┤ │ First name: │ Gerhard │ ├───────────────┼──────────────────────────────────────────────────┤ │ Last name(s): │ Zaunschirm │ ├───────────────┼──────────────────────────────────────────────────┤ │ Position: │ Member of the administrative or supervisory body │ └───────────────┴──────────────────────────────────────────────────┘ b) Initial notification 3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor a) Name ┌─────────────────────────────────────┐ │ Raiffeisen-Landesbank Steiermark AG │ └─────────────────────────────────────┘ b) LEI ┌───────────────────────┐ │ 529900UNUKYZ9HND3309 │ └───────────────────────┘ 4. Details of the transaction(s) a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument, identification code ┌───────┬─────────────────┐ │ Type: │ Debt instrument │ ├───────┼─────────────────┤ │ ISIN: │ AT000B093877 │ └───────┴─────────────────┘ b) Nature of the transaction ┌─────────────┐ │ Acquisition │ └─────────────┘ c) Price(s) and volume(s) ┌──────────┬─────────────┐ │ Price(s) │ Volume(s) │ ├──────────┼─────────────┤ │ 100.05 % │ 5000.00 EUR │ └──────────┴─────────────┘ d) Aggregated information ┌──────────┬───────────────────┐ │ Price │ Aggregated volume │ ├──────────┼───────────────────┤ │ 100.05 % │ 5000.00 EUR │ └──────────┴───────────────────┘ e) Date of the transaction ┌───────────────────┐ │ 30/01/2023; UTC+2 │ └───────────────────┘ f) Place of the transaction ┌─────────────────────────┐ │ Outside a trading venue │ └─────────────────────────┘ ══════════════════════════════════════════════════════════════════════════ 24.07.2023 CET/CEST