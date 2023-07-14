EQS-PVR: IMMOFINANZ AG: Release according to Article 135, Section 2 BörseG with the objective of Europe-wide distribution

EQS Voting Rights Announcement: IMMOFINANZ AG IMMOFINANZ AG: Release according to Article 135, Section 2 BörseG with the objective of Europe-wide distribution 14.07.2023 / 12:30 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Voting Rights Announcement transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group AG. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. ══════════════════════════════════════════════════════════════════════════ Major holdings notification pursuant to Sec. 130 to 134 BörseG 2018 London, 13.7.2023 Overview 1. Issuer: IMMOFINANZ AG 2. Reason for the notification: Other 3. Person subject to notification obligation Klaus Umek 4. Name of shareholder(s): Klaus Umek, Petrus Advisers Investments Fund L.P. 5. Date on which the threshold was crossed or reached: 6.7.2023 6. Total positions % of voting rights % of voting through Total number rights financial/other Total of voting attached to instruments (7.B.1 + of both rights of shares (7.A) 7.B.2) in % issuer (7.A + 7.B) Resulting situation on the date on 1,11 % 3,21 % 4,32 % 138 669 711 which threshold was crossed / reached Position of previous 1,15 % 3,93 % 5,08 % notification (if applicable) Details 7. Notified details of the resulting situation: A: Voting rights attached to shares ISIN Code Number of voting rights % of voting rights Direct Indirect Direct Indirect (Sec 130 BörseG (Sec 133 BörseG (Sec 130 (Sec 133 2018) 2018) BörseG 2018) BörseG 2018) AT0000A21KS2 243 000 1 293 606 0,18 % 0,93 % SUBTOTAL A 1 536 606 1,11 % B 1: Financial / Other Instruments pursuant to Sec. 131 para. 1 No. 1 BörseG 2018 Type of Expiration Date Exercise Number of voting % of instrument Period rights that may be voting acquired if the rights instrument is exercised Call Option July 2023 - Anytime 4 450 000 3,21 % March 2024 SUBTOTAL B.1 4 450 000 3,21 % B 2: Financial / Other Instruments pursuant to Sec. 131 para. 1 No. 2 BörseG 2018 Type of Expiration Exercise Physical / Number % of instrument Date Period Cash of voting Settlement voting rights rights SUBTOTAL B.2 8. Information in relation to the person subject to the notification obligation: ☐ Person subject to the notification obligation is not controlled by any natural person or legal entity and does not control any other undertaking(s) holding directly or indirectly an interest in the (underlying) issuer. ☒ Full chain of controlled undertakings through which the voting rights and/or the financial/other instruments are effectively held starting with the ultimate controlling natural person or legal entity: Directly Shares held Financial/other Total No. Name controlled by directly instruments held of both No. (%) directly (%) (%) 1 Klaus Umek 2 Petrus Advisers 1 Ltd. Petrus Advisers 3 Investments General 2 Partner Inc. Petrus Advisers 4 Investments Fund 3 L.P. 9. In case of proxy voting Date of general meeting: - Voting rights after general meeting: - is equivalent to - voting rights. 10. Sonstige Kommentare: The present notification is made to correct the notification of 11 July 2023: In the notification of 11 July 2023, voting rights from 205,716 shares and from 1,200,000 long call options held by UI Petrus Advisers Special Situations Fund were attributed to Klaus Umek / Petrus Advisers Ltd. for the purposes of the disclosure in items 7.A and 7.B.1. As stated in item 10 of the aforementioned notification, this attribution was made in order to create the greatest possible transparency (Klaus Umek / Petrus Advisers Ltd. can only issue recommendations on the exercise of the voting rights concerned but cannot otherwise exercise any further influence). As from today, Klaus Umek / Petrus Advisers Ltd. will no longer attribute shares / financial instruments held by UI Petrus Advisers Special Situations Fund for the purpose of major shareholder notifications. Consequently, also in the present notification, the voting rights from the 205,716 shares and from the 1,200,000 long call options held by UI Petrus Advisers Special Situations Fund on 6 July 2023 are no longer included in section 7.A and section 7.B.1. London am 13.7.2023 ══════════════════════════════════════════════════════════════════════════ 14.07.2023 CET/CEST ══════════════════════════════════════════════════════════════════════════ Language: English Company: IMMOFINANZ AG Wienerbergstraße 9 1100 Vienna Austria Internet: http://www.immofinanz.com End of News EQS News Service 1680683 14.07.2023 CET/CEST