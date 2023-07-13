EQS-DD: Oberösterreichische Landesbank AG: Mag. Silvia Häusler, buy

Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them 13.07.2023 / 15:38 CET/CEST The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. ══════════════════════════════════════════════════════════════════════════ 1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated a) Name ┌───────────────┬─────────┐ │ Title: │ Mag. │ ├───────────────┼─────────┤ │ First name: │ Silvia │ ├───────────────┼─────────┤ │ Last name(s): │ Häusler │ └───────────────┴─────────┘ 2. Reason for the notification a) Position / status ┌───────────┬──────────────────────────────────────────────────┐ │ Position: │ Member of the administrative or supervisory body │ └───────────┴──────────────────────────────────────────────────┘ b) Initial notification 3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor a) Name ┌───────────────────────────────────┐ │ Oberösterreichische Landesbank AG │ └───────────────────────────────────┘ b) LEI ┌───────────────────────┐ │ 529900BI5KIGX6YLX375 │ └───────────────────────┘ 4. Details of the transaction(s) a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument, identification code ┌──────────────┬─────────────────────────────────────────────────────────┐ │ Type: │ Debt instrument │ ├──────────────┼─────────────────────────────────────────────────────────┤ │ │ ISIN: AT0000A345x3, Issuer: Hypo-WohnbaubankAG, LEI: │ │ Description: │ 5299003LP3FEIX2HYD09 Trustor: Oberösterreichische │ │ │ Landesbank AG, LEI:529900BI5KIGX6YLX375 │ └──────────────┴─────────────────────────────────────────────────────────┘ b) Nature of the transaction ┌─────────────┐ │ Acquisition │ └─────────────┘ c) Price(s) and volume(s) ┌────────────┬──────────────┐ │ Price(s) │ Volume(s) │ ├────────────┼──────────────┤ │ 102.45 EUR │ 50000.00 EUR │ └────────────┴──────────────┘ d) Aggregated information ┌──────────────┬───────────────────┐ │ Price │ Aggregated volume │ ├──────────────┼───────────────────┤ │ 102.4500 EUR │ 50000.0000 EUR │ └──────────────┴───────────────────┘ e) Date of the transaction ┌───────────────────┐ │ 11/07/2023; UTC+2 │ └───────────────────┘ f) Place of the transaction ┌─────────────────────────┐ │ Outside a trading venue │ └─────────────────────────┘ ══════════════════════════════════════════════════════════════════════════ 13.07.2023 CET/CEST ══════════════════════════════════════════════════════════════════════════ Language: English Company: Oberösterreichische Landesbank AG Landstraße 38 4010 Linz Austria Internet: https://www.hypo.at End of News EQS News Service 84659 13.07.2023 CET/CEST