EQS-News: Peer-reviewed publication by Marinomed Biotech AG and Friedrich-Alexander-University Erlangen-Nürnberg reconfirms broad virus-blocking effectiveness of iota-carrageenan

EQS-News: Marinomed Biotech AG / Key word(s): Scientific publication Peer-reviewed publication by Marinomed Biotech AG and Friedrich-Alexander-University Erlangen-Nürnberg reconfirms broad virus-blocking effectiveness of iota-carrageenan 13.07.2023 / 07:45 CET/CEST The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. ═══════════════════════════════════════════════════════════════════════════════════════════════════════════════════════════════════════════════════════════════════ Peer-reviewed publication by Marinomed Biotech AG and Friedrich-Alexander-University Erlangen-Nürnberg reconfirms broad virus-blocking effectiveness of iota-carrageenan • Joint publication of virologists in the peer-reviewed journal Nutraceuticals demonstrates effectiveness of iota-carrageenan (Carragelose) against SARS-CoV-2 Omicron variants BA.1, BA.2 and BA.5 • Results demonstrate superiority of iota-carrageenan compared to other virus-blocking carrageenans in inhibiting the replication of a wide range of respiratory viruses • Protective barrier provided by iota-carrageenan is applicable as safe prophylaxis and early treatment of viral respiratory infections and might help fight future pandemics Korneuburg, Austria, 13 July 2023 – Marinomed Biotech AG (VSE:MARI) and scientists from Friedrich-Alexander University Erlangen-Nürnberg and University Hospital Tuebingen published new data on the virus-blocking effectiveness of iota-carrageenan. The study was published in the international, peer-reviewed journal [1]Nutraceuticals and showed that iota-carrageenan significantly inhibits viral replication in human lung cells infected with SARS-CoV-2 OM variants of concern (VoC) BA.1, BA.2 and BA.5 isolated from infected patients. The authors investigated the virus-blocking properties of three different types of carrageenan (iota, kappa and lambda). While all carrageenan types had a virus-blocking effect, iota-carrageenan showed superior inhibition of all tested viral subtypes. These results are in line with previously published [2]data on the virus-blocking effectiveness of iota-carrageenan against the original SARS-CoV-2 virus strain, its VoCs Alpha, Beta, Gamma and Delta as well as against other respiratory viruses like rhinovirus A and B, influenza A virus or respiratory syncytial virus (RSV). This suggests that therapeutics containing iota-carrageenan can be an effective add-on to vaccinations to protect people from future pandemics caused by respiratory viruses. Prof. Dr. Ulrich Schubert, Professor at the Institute of Clinical and Molecular Virology at the Friedrich-Alexander-Universität Erlangen-Nürnberg, Germany, and principal investigator of the study, commented: “Even though the COVID-19 pandemic has fortunately evolved into an endemic, SARS-CoV-2 remains with us as a new respiratory virus and will likely become part of the usual cold season. From this point of view, broadly active, safe and easy-to-use measures such as the use of nasal sprays, throat sprays or lozenges containing iota-carrageenan are a useful addition to the prevention and early treatment of viral respiratory infections. The results of this study confirm once more that iota-carrageenan is applicable for prophylaxis and early treatment of SARS-CoV-2 infections, independent of the current and potential future variants.” Dr. Eva Prieschl-Grassauer, Chief Scientific Officer of Marinomed and co-author of the study, added: “The lessons learned from the pandemic moved treatment of viral respiratory infections into the focus of pharmaceutical activity. As severe respiratory viruses remain a public health threat, therapeutics that help prevent both infection and transmission, regardless of the virus type, are essential. Products containing iota-carrageenan can be a valuable contribution to this. This is confirmed by our newly published data that join a growing number of publications proving the virus-blocking effects of iota-carrageenan. Nasal sprays and further products containing iota-carrageenan are available without prescription in numerous countries around the world and approved for the use in children as young as one year.” About Carragelose® Carragelose® is a sulfated polymer from red seaweed and a unique, broadly active virus-blocking compound. It is known as a gentle, effective, and safe prevention and treatment of various viral respiratory infections. Several clinical and preclinical studies have shown that Carragelose® forms a protective layer on the mucosa that prevents viruses from infecting cells. Laboratory and clinical data have demonstrated that Carragelose® can also inhibit the spreading of SARS-CoV-2.[3][1],[4][2] Marinomed is the holder of the IP rights and has licensed Carragelose® for marketing in Europe, North America, Australia, and parts of Asia and Latin America. Marinomed’s portfolio of Carragelose®-containing nasal sprays and oral products can be accessed at [5] https://www.carragelose.com/en/portfolio/launched-products, scientific publications on Carragelose® at [6] https://www.carragelose.com/en/publications. About Marinomed Biotech AG Marinomed Biotech AG is an Austrian, science-based biotech company with a growing development pipeline and globally marketed therapeutics. The Company develops innovative patent-protected products in the therapeutic areas immunology and virology based on the platform Marinosolv® and the virus-blocking activity of Carragelose®. The Marinosolv® technology improves the solubility and bioavailability of hardly soluble compounds and is used to develop new therapeutics for autoreactive immune disorders. The virology segment includes Carragelose®-based over-the-counter (OTC) products to prevent and treat respiratory viral infections that are partnered in more than 40 countries. 