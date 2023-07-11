EQS-News: Telekom Austria AG: A1 Group announces results for Q2 2023 and H1 2023.

Telekom Austria AG: A1 Group announces results for Q2 2023 and H1 2023.

Relevant documentation on the results can be found at the following link: https://www.a1.group/en/ir/interim-results

For more information, visit the website: https://www.a1.group/en/investor-relations

Highlights Q2 2023
• Revenues: +7% vs. Q2 2022 to EUR 1,299 mn, driven by value-protecting pricing measures and upselling.
• Revenue guidance: Revenues expected to grow by around 5% in financial year 2023 (previously: around +4%).
• EBITDA: +6% vs. Q2 2022 to EUR 486 mn, due to the positive revenue development and despite higher operating expenses.
• Financial result: The significant year-on-year increase in interest rates is reflected in the interest expense. In addition, currency effects had a negative impact on the financial result.
• CAPEX: Increase of EUR 148 mn to EUR 359 mn, of which approximately EUR 110 million for frequencies in Croatia.
• Free cash flow: Below prior year due to higher CAPEX and changes in working capital.
• Dividend: EUR 0.32 per share (total EUR 213 mn) paid to shareholders.
• Rating: First rating by Fitch: With an A-, Telekom Austria has the best Fitch rating of all European telcos.
• Towers: Next step for the spin-off of the tower business: Extraordinary General Meeting on August 1, 2023.

Best regards
A1 Group Investor Relations