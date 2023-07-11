EQS-DD: Hypo Tirol Bank AG: Sanna Peintner, buy

Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them 11.07.2023 / 09:10 CET/CEST The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. ══════════════════════════════════════════════════════════════════════════ 1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated a) Name ┌───────────────┬──────────┐ │ Title: │ │ ├───────────────┼──────────┤ │ First name: │ Sanna │ ├───────────────┼──────────┤ │ Last name(s): │ Peintner │ └───────────────┴──────────┘ 2. Reason for the notification a) Position / status ┌──────────────────────────────────────────────────────────────────┐ │ Person closely associated with: │ ├───────────────┬──────────────────────────────────────────────────┤ │ Title: │ │ ├───────────────┼──────────────────────────────────────────────────┤ │ First name: │ Andreas │ ├───────────────┼──────────────────────────────────────────────────┤ │ Last name(s): │ Peintner │ ├───────────────┼──────────────────────────────────────────────────┤ │ Position: │ Member of the administrative or supervisory body │ └───────────────┴──────────────────────────────────────────────────┘ b) Initial notification 3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor a) Name ┌────────────────────┐ │ Hypo Tirol Bank AG │ └────────────────────┘ b) LEI ┌───────────────────────┐ │ 0W5QHUNYV4W7GJO62R27 │ └───────────────────────┘ 4. Details of the transaction(s) a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument, identification code ┌───────┬─────────────────┐ │ Type: │ Debt instrument │ ├───────┼─────────────────┤ │ ISIN: │ AT0000A32497 │ └───────┴─────────────────┘ b) Nature of the transaction ┌─────────────┐ │ Acquisition │ └─────────────┘ c) Price(s) and volume(s) ┌──────────┬─────────────┐ │ Price(s) │ Volume(s) │ ├──────────┼─────────────┤ │ 100.00 % │ 3000.00 EUR │ └──────────┴─────────────┘ d) Aggregated information ┌──────────┬───────────────────┐ │ Price │ Aggregated volume │ ├──────────┼───────────────────┤ │ 100.00 % │ 3000.00 EUR │ └──────────┴───────────────────┘ e) Date of the transaction ┌───────────────────┐ │ 04/01/2023; UTC+2 │ └───────────────────┘ f) Place of the transaction ┌─────────────────────────┐ │ Outside a trading venue │ └─────────────────────────┘ ══════════════════════════════════════════════════════════════════════════ 11.07.2023 CET/CEST ══════════════════════════════════════════════════════════════════════════ Language: English Company: Hypo Tirol Bank AG Meraner Straße 8 6020 Innsbruck Austria Internet: www.hypotirol.com End of News EQS News Service 84595 11.07.2023 CET/CEST