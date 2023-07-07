EQS-AGM: AGRANA Beteiligungs-Aktiengesellschaft: Dividend Announcement

EQS-News: AGRANA Beteiligungs-Aktiengesellschaft / Announcement of the Results of the General Meeting AGRANA Beteiligungs-Aktiengesellschaft: Dividend Announcement 07.07.2023 / 19:24 CET/CEST Announcement of the Results of the General Meeting, transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group AG. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. ══════════════════════════════════════════════════════════════════════════ AGRANA Beteiligungs-Aktiengesellschaft Vienna, FN 99489 h ISIN AT000AGRANA3 Dividend Announcement The 36th Annual General Meeting of shareholders of our company on 7 July 2023 has resolved to pay the following dividend for the financial year ended 28 February 2023: A dividend of € 0.90 per ordinary no-par value share on 62,488,976 participating ordinary shares, that is, a total dividend of € 56,240,078. The shares of AGRANA Beteiligungs-Aktiengesellschaft will trade ex-dividend from Wednesday, 12 July 2023, in respect of the 2022|23 financial year. The record date for the dividend is Thursday, 13 July 2023. The dividend payment will be made from Friday, 14 July 2023, by credit entry by the custodian banks, net of 27.5% capital yield tax ("Kapitalertragsteuer" or KESt). Raiffeisen Bank International AG, Vienna, is acting as the principal paying agent. Vienna, July 2023 The Management Board ══════════════════════════════════════════════════════════════════════════ 07.07.2023 CET/CEST ══════════════════════════════════════════════════════════════════════════ Language: English Company: AGRANA Beteiligungs-Aktiengesellschaft F.-W.-Raiffeisen-Platz 1 A-1020 Wien Austria Phone: +43-1-21137-0 Fax: +43-1-21137-12926 E-mail: investor.relations @ agrana.com Internet: www.agrana.com ISIN: AT000AGRANA3 WKN: A2NB37 Listed: Regulated Unofficial Market in Berlin, Dusseldorf, Frankfurt, Munich, Stuttgart, Tradegate Exchange; Vienna Stock Exchange (Official Market) End of News EQS News Service 1675619 07.07.2023 CET/CEST