EQS-DD: AGRANA Beteiligungs-Aktiengesellschaft: Mag. Stephan Büttner, buy

Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them 06.07.2023 / 17:15 CET/CEST The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. ══════════════════════════════════════════════════════════════════════════ 1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated a) Name ┌───────────────┬─────────┐ │ Title: │ Mag. │ ├───────────────┼─────────┤ │ First name: │ Stephan │ ├───────────────┼─────────┤ │ Last name(s): │ Büttner │ └───────────────┴─────────┘ 2. Reason for the notification a) Position / status ┌───────────┬─────────────────────────────┐ │ Position: │ Member of the managing body │ └───────────┴─────────────────────────────┘ b) Initial notification 3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor a) Name ┌────────────────────────────────────────┐ │ AGRANA Beteiligungs-Aktiengesellschaft │ └────────────────────────────────────────┘ b) LEI ┌───────────────────────┐ │ 5299006C0EVA5LAYOR30 │ └───────────────────────┘ 4. Details of the transaction(s) a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument, identification code ┌───────┬──────────────┐ │ Type: │ Share │ ├───────┼──────────────┤ │ ISIN: │ AT000AGRANA3 │ └───────┴──────────────┘ b) Nature of the transaction ┌─────────────┐ │ Acquisition │ └─────────────┘ c) Price(s) and volume(s) ┌───────────┬────────────┐ │ Price(s) │ Volume(s) │ ├───────────┼────────────┤ │ 17.40 EUR │ 1000 Units │ └───────────┴────────────┘ d) Aggregated information ┌───────────┬───────────────────┐ │ Price │ Aggregated volume │ ├───────────┼───────────────────┤ │ 17.40 EUR │ 1000 Units │ └───────────┴───────────────────┘ e) Date of the transaction ┌───────────────────┐ │ 06/07/2023; UTC+2 │ └───────────────────┘ f) Place of the transaction ┌───────┬─────────────────┐ │ Name: │ Wiener Börse AG │ ├───────┼─────────────────┤ │ MIC: │ XWBO │ └───────┴─────────────────┘ ══════════════════════════════════════════════════════════════════════════ 06.07.2023 CET/CEST ══════════════════════════════════════════════════════════════════════════ Language: English Company: AGRANA Beteiligungs-Aktiengesellschaft F.-W.-Raiffeisen-Platz 1 A-1020 Wien Austria Internet: www.agrana.com