EQS-News: AT&S Austria Technologie & Systemtechnik AG: Results of the AT&S Annual General Meeting

EQS-News: AT&S Austria Technologie & Systemtechnik AG / Key word(s): AGM/EGM/Dividend AT&S Austria Technologie & Systemtechnik AG: Results of the AT&S Annual General Meeting 06.07.2023 / 15:18 CET/CEST The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. ══════════════════════════════════════════════════════════════════════════ Results of the AT&S Annual General Meeting Leoben – Today’s 29th Annual General Meeting of AT & S Austria Technologie und Systemtechnik Aktiengesellschaft (AT&S) adopted a dividend of € 0.40 per share for the financial year 2022/23. The ex-dividend day is 25 July 2023, the record day is 26 July 2023 and the dividend payment day is 27 July 2023. Deloitte Audit Wirtschaftsprüfungs GmbH was appointed the statutory auditor of the financial statements and consolidated financial statements for the financial year 2023/24. All other agenda items presented for resolution were also adopted by the shareholders represented at the Annual General Meeting. For the voting results of the AT&S Annual General Meeting 2023 please visit [1] www.ats.net. AT & S Austria Technologie & Systemtechnik Aktiengesellschaft – Advanced Technologies & Solutions AT&S is a globally leading manufacturer of high-end printed circuit boards and IC substrates. AT&S industrialises leading-edge technologies for its core business segments Mobile Devices & Substrates, Automotive, Industrial and Medical. AT&S has a global presence with production sites in Austria (Leoben, Fehring) and plants in India (Nanjangud), China (Shanghai, Chongqing) and Korea (Ansan near Seoul). A new high-end production site for IC substrates is currently being established in Kulim, Malaysia. In Leoben, a European competence centre including series production is being built. The company employs roughly 15,000 people. For further information please visit [2] www.ats.net Press contact Gerald Reischl, Vice President Corporate Communications Tel: +43 3842 200 4252; Mobile: +43 664 8859 2452; [3]g.reischl @ ats.net Investor Relations contact: Philipp Gebhardt, Senior Director Investor Relations Tel: +43 3842 200 2274; Mobile: +43 664 7800 2274; [4]p.gebhardt @ ats.net AT & S Austria Technologie & Systemtechnik Aktiengesellschaft Fabriksgasse 13 8700 Leoben / Austria [5] www.ats.net ══════════════════════════════════════════════════════════════════════════ 06.07.2023 CET/CEST This Corporate News was distributed by EQS Group AG. www.eqs.com ══════════════════════════════════════════════════════════════════════════ Language: English Company: AT&S Austria Technologie & Systemtechnik AG Fabriksgasse 13 8700 Leoben Austria Phone: +43 (1) 3842200-0 E-mail: ir @ ats.net Internet: www.ats.net ISIN: AT0000969985, AT0000A09S02 WKN: 922230 Indices: ATX Listed: Regulated Unofficial Market in Berlin, Dusseldorf, Frankfurt, Hamburg, Hanover, Munich, Stuttgart, Tradegate Exchange; Vienna Stock Exchange (Official Market) EQS News ID: 1674333 End of News EQS News Service 1674333 06.07.2023 CET/CEST References Visible links 1. https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=redirect&url=0f51707980ec28aa6913e5887cb44c51&application_id=1674333&site_id=apa_ots_austria&application_name=news 2. https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=redirect&url=0f51707980ec28aa6913e5887cb44c51&application_id=1674333&site_id=apa_ots_austria&application_name=news 3. g.reischl @ ats.net 4. p.gebhardt @ ats.net 5. https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=redirect&url=0f51707980ec28aa6913e5887cb44c51&application_id=1674333&site_id=apa_ots_austria&application_name=news