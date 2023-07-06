EQS-AFR: AGRANA Beteiligungs-Aktiengesellschaft: Release of a Financial report

EQS Dissemination of Financial Reports: AGRANA Beteiligungs-Aktiengesellschaft / Release of Financial Reports AGRANA Beteiligungs-Aktiengesellschaft: Release of a Financial report 06.07.2023 / 07:30 CET/CEST Announcement on the release of an Interim report transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group AG. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. ═══════════════════════════════════════════════════════════════════════════════════════════════════════════════════════════════ AGRANA Beteiligungs-Aktiengesellschaft hereby announces that the Interim report Q1 is immediately available under the following internet address: Report Type: Interim report Q1 Language: German Address: [1] https://www.agrana.com/fileadmin/inhalte/agrana_group/quarterly_reports/2023_24/AGRANA_Zwischenmitteilung_Q1_2023_24_web.pdf Language: English Address: [2] https://www.agrana.com/fileadmin/inhalte/agrana_group/quarterly_reports/2023_24/AGRANA_InterimStatement_Q1_2023_24_web.pdf Remarks: AGRANA Interim Statement Q1 2023|24 ═══════════════════════════════════════════════════════════════════════════════════════════════════════════════════════════════ 06.07.2023 CET/CEST ═══════════════════════════════════════════════════════════════════════════════════════════════════════════════════════════════ Language: English Company: AGRANA Beteiligungs-Aktiengesellschaft F.-W.-Raiffeisen-Platz 1 A-1020 Wien Austria Internet: www.agrana.com End of News EQS News Service 1673711 06.07.2023 CET/CEST References Visible links 1. https://www.agrana.com/fileadmin/inhalte/agrana_group/quarterly_reports/2023_24/AGRANA_Zwischenmitteilung_Q1_2023_24_web.pdf 2. https://www.agrana.com/fileadmin/inhalte/agrana_group/quarterly_reports/2023_24/AGRANA_InterimStatement_Q1_2023_24_web.pdf