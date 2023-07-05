EQS-News: News from AUSTRIACARD HOLDINGS AG (ACAG)

EQS-News: AUSTRIACARD HOLDINGS AG / Key word(s): Miscellaneous/Miscellaneous News from AUSTRIACARD HOLDINGS AG (ACAG) 05.07.2023 / 16:23 CET/CEST The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. ══════════════════════════════════════════════════════════════════════════ AUSTRIACARD HOLDINGS AG wishes to inform investors that since March 23, 2023 that its shares started trading on the Vienna (VSE) and Athens (ATHEX) Exchanges, and in the context of informing the investing public about its operations and growth prospects, it has proceeded to the following investor relations activities: Participation in investor conferences: (April 14, 2023): Institutional Investors Conference in Zürs, Austria, organized by RAIFFEISEN Bank (June 13, 2023): ATHEX Mid Cap Events in Geneva, Switzerland, organized by Athens Exchange (June 22, 2023): ATHEX Mid Cap Events in Paris organized by Athens Exchange ACAG continues its investor relations program with further meetings with institutional investors and brokerages, presenting its strategy and performance. It plans to take part in the ATHEX Mid Cap Events to be held in Frankfurt in October 30, as well as in other conferences that will take place in important financial centers like London. Furthermore, at the June 30, 2023 AGM, the shareholders of the company approved an authorization to the management board to adopt a buyback program for the company’s own shares with a duration of 30 months, which will allow the purchase of up to 10% of the company’s share capital. At the same AGM a capital increase by capitalization of reserves was approved that, following the required regulatory procedures, will lead to the doubling of shares outstanding, thus a corresponding reduction in the stock exchange price of the shares is to be expected.. This development, to be effected when the new shares are admitted for trading in the Vienna and Athens exchanges, is expected to enhance the tradability of ACAG shares. ABOUT AUSTRIACARD HOLDINGS AG AUSTRIACARD HOLDINGS AG, headquartered in Vienna, has an international presence and is a leading provider of Secure Digital Technology Solutions in Europe. AUSTRIACARD HOLDINGS AG is the one of the leading B2B providers of smart cards, personalization and payment solutions, as well as secure data management and digitalization solutions, in Austria, Scandinavia, Central and Eastern Europe and South Eastern Europe, while also having significant market share in many other European countries and Türkiye. The Group is expanding fast in geographical areas outside Europe, such as the USA where it has established a new personalization center, and the Middle East & Africa where sales units have been developed that have already drawn significant new business. In addition, the Company has become a payment products and solutions partner of choice for Challenger Banks/Neo Banks, a growing market segment world-wide. The Company has a very strong pan-European operational footprint, reaching from the United Kingdom to Greece and Türkiye, with seven production facilities and seven personalization centers in Europe, as well as an additional personalization center in USA, employing currently around 2,500 people. It also has sales offices in Norway, Czech Republic, Germany, Croatia, Serbia, Jordan, the UAE and a network of partners and selling agencies around the world. This footprint enables the provision of a high service level to our customers, confirmed by the very long-lasting business relationships. The Group’s international customer base benefits from a complementary product and services and solutions offering ranging from bill printing, direct mailing and document processing to payment, transit and ID cards increasingly bundled with online, mobile and digitalization transformation solutions. Issuer: AUSTRIACARD HOLDINGS AG Lamezanstraße 4-8 1230 Vienna Austria Contact person: Dimitris Tzelepis Tel.: +43 1 61065 - 357 E-Mail: d.tzelepis @ austriacard.com Website: www.austriacard.com ISIN(s): AT0000A325L0 Stock Exchange(s): Vienna Stock Exchange (prime market) , Athens Exchange (main market) ══════════════════════════════════════════════════════════════════════════ 05.07.2023 CET/CEST This Corporate News was distributed by EQS Group AG. www.eqs.com ══════════════════════════════════════════════════════════════════════════ Language: English Company: AUSTRIACARD HOLDINGS AG Lamezanstraße 4-8 1230 Vienna Austria E-mail: ac.contact @ austriacard.com Internet: https://www.austriacard.com/ ISIN: AT0000A325L0 WKN: A3D5BK Listed: Vienna Stock Exchange (Official Market) EQS News ID: 1673163 Notierung vorgesehen, intended to be listed; End of News EQS News Service 1673163 05.07.2023 CET/CEST