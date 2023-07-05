EQS-AGM: voestalpine AG: voestalpine Annual General Meeting approves dividend of EUR 1.50

EQS-News: voestalpine AG / Announcement of the Results of the General Meeting voestalpine AG: voestalpine Annual General Meeting approves dividend of EUR 1.50 05.07.2023 / 14:33 CET/CEST Announcement of the Results of the General Meeting, transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group AG. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. ══════════════════════════════════════════════════════════════════════════ voestalpine Annual General Meeting approves dividend of EUR 1.50 voestalpine AG once again achieved record figures in the business year 2022/23, demonstrating its robust strategic position in an exceptionally turbulent global environment. With the highest level of revenue and best operating result in the company’s history, the steel and technology group is able to raise its dividend to the second highest level since its listing on the stock exchange in 1995: At the 31st Annual General Meeting held in the Linz Design Center, a dividend of EUR 1.50 per share was agreed for the business year 2022/23. This is 25% higher than in the previous year (EUR 1.20). The Annual General Meeting therefore followed the proposal of the Management Board and the Supervisory Board. The payment of the dividend shall be made as from July 18, 2023 (ex-dividend day: July 13, 2023). Relative to the voestalpine share’s average price of EUR 25.09 in the business year 2022/23, the dividend yield is 6%, a substantial increase over the previous business year’s 3.6%. voestalpine AG has paid a dividend to its shareholders every year since its listing on the stock exchange in 1995, amounting to a total payout (including the business year 2022/23) of EUR 3.6 billion. The average dividend yield since 1995 is 3.6%. The highest dividend (EUR 2.10) was paid out in the business year 2007/2008. Authorization of the Management Board to buy back own shares The Annual General Meeting also authorized the Management Board to buy back no-par bearer shares to a maximum of 10% of the company’s total share capital. This is effectively a renewal of the authorization for a share buyback program issued in 2021 which, among others, will be used to expand the employee shareholding scheme or to service convertible bonds. The share buyback program is authorized to run for a period of 30 months. In this connection, the Management Board of voestalpine was also authorized to buy back its own shares in a manner other than via the stock exchange, or via a public offer, or to redeem own shares, thereby reducing the share capital. The voestalpine Group voestalpine is a globally leading steel and technology group with a unique combination of materials and processing expertise. voestalpine, which operates globally, has around 500 Group companies and locations in more than 50 countries on all five continents. It has been listed on the Vienna Stock Exchange since 1995. With its premium products and system solutions, voestalpine is a leading partner to the automotive and consumer goods industries, as well as to the aerospace and oil & natural gas industries. The company is also the global market leader in railway systems, tool steel, and special sections. voestalpine is committed to the global climate goals and has a clear plan for decarbonizing steel production with its greentec steel program. In the business year 2022/23, the Group generated revenue of EUR 18.2 billion, with an operating result (EBITDA) of EUR 2.5 billion; it has around 51,200 employees worldwide. Please direct your inquiries to voestalpine AG DI (FH) Peter Fleischer Head of Investor Relations voestalpine-Strasse 1 4020 Linz, Austria T. +43/50304/15-9949 peter.fleischer @ voestalpine.com [1] www.voestalpine.com voestalpine AG Mag. Peter Felsbach, MAS Head of Group Communications I Spokesman voestalpine-Strasse 1 4020 Linz, Austria T. +43/50304/15-2090 peter.felsbach @ voestalpine.com [2] www.voestalpine.com ══════════════════════════════════════════════════════════════════════════ 05.07.2023 CET/CEST ══════════════════════════════════════════════════════════════════════════ Language: English Company: voestalpine AG voestalpine-Straße 1 4020 Linz Austria Phone: +43 50304/15-9949 Fax: +43 50304/55-5581 E-mail: IR @ voestalpine.com Internet: www.voestalpine.com ISIN: AT0000937503 WKN: 897200 Listed: Vienna Stock Exchange (Official Market) End of News EQS News Service 1672675 05.07.2023 CET/CEST References Visible links 1. https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=redirect&url=e4aa18cc40b8f5ba473d7e034cd55b41&application_id=1672675&site_id=apa_ots_austria&application_name=news 2. https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=redirect&url=e4aa18cc40b8f5ba473d7e034cd55b41&application_id=1672675&site_id=apa_ots_austria&application_name=news