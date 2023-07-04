EQS-DD: EVN AG: Friedrich Bußlehner, buy

1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated a) Name ┌───────────────┬───────────┐ │ Title: │ │ ├───────────────┼───────────┤ │ First name: │ Friedrich │ ├───────────────┼───────────┤ │ Last name(s): │ Bußlehner │ └───────────────┴───────────┘ 2. Reason for the notification a) Position / status ┌───────────┬──────────────────────────────────────────────────┐ │ Position: │ Member of the administrative or supervisory body │ └───────────┴──────────────────────────────────────────────────┘ b) Initial notification 3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor a) Name ┌────────┐ │ EVN AG │ └────────┘ b) LEI ┌───────────────────────┐ │ 529900P4JZBFEVNEAE60 │ └───────────────────────┘ 4. Details of the transaction(s) a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument, identification code ┌───────┬──────────────┐ │ Type: │ Share │ ├───────┼──────────────┤ │ ISIN: │ AT0000741053 │ └───────┴──────────────┘ b) Nature of the transaction ┌─────────────┐ │ Acquisition │ └─────────────┘ c) Price(s) and volume(s) ┌────────────┬───────────────┐ │ Price(s) │ Volume(s) │ ├────────────┼───────────────┤ │ 21.900 EUR │ 1000.00 Units │ └────────────┴───────────────┘ d) Aggregated information ┌─────────────┬───────────────────┐ │ Price │ Aggregated volume │ ├─────────────┼───────────────────┤ │ 21.9000 EUR │ 1000.0000 Units │ └─────────────┴───────────────────┘ e) Date of the transaction ┌───────────────────┐ │ 04/07/2023; UTC+2 │ └───────────────────┘ f) Place of the transaction ┌───────┬───────────────────────┐ │ Name: │ Vienna Stock Exchange │ ├───────┼───────────────────────┤ │ MIC: │ XWBO │ └───────┴───────────────────┘ ══════════════════════════════════════════════════════════════════════════ 04.07.2023 CET/CEST ══════════════════════════════════════════════════════════════════════════ Language: English Company: EVN AG EVN Platz 2344 Maria Enzersdorf Austria Internet: www.evn.at