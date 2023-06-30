EQS-News: AUSTRIACARD HOLDINGS AG:

EQS-News: AUSTRIACARD HOLDINGS AG / Key word(s): Dividend/Payout AUSTRIACARD HOLDINGS AG: 30.06.2023 / 17:28 CET/CEST The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. ══════════════════════════════════════════════════════════════════════════ Vienna, 30 June 2023 AUSTRIACARD HOLDINGS AG registered under FN 352889 f with the commercial register held by the commercial court Vienna (the „Company“) AT0000A325L0 DIVIDEND ANNOUNCEMENT At the 13th annual general meeting of the Company held on 30 June 2023, it was resolved to distribute a dividend for the financial year 2022 in the amount (gross) of EUR 0.05 per share entitled to dividend, but not exceeding a total of EUR 908,846.70 (gross). The ex-dividend day is 10 July 2023 and the dividend record date is 11 July 2023. Dividend payment will be made through a credit at the individual depositary bank/financial services provider/central securities depository. Raiffeisen Bank International AG serves as the paying agent for the dividend. Dividend payment by the paying agent will be made exclusively less 27.5% withholding tax. Payment of dividend will be made on 13 July 2023. For any information shareholders may address to the shareholders’ service department of the Company (Tel. +43 1 61065 – 357/ +30 210 6697557/ +30 210 6697804). The management board Issuer: AUSTRIACARD HOLDINGS AG Lamezanstraße 4-8 1230 Vienna Austria Contact person: Dimitris Tzelepis Tel.: +43 1 61065 - 357 E-Mail: d.tzelepis @ austriacard.com Website: www.austriacard.com ISIN(s): AT0000A325L0 Stock Exchange(s): Vienna Stock Exchange (prime market) Athens Exchange (main market) ══════════════════════════════════════════════════════════════════════════ 30.06.2023 CET/CEST This Corporate News was distributed by EQS Group AG. www.eqs.com ══════════════════════════════════════════════════════════════════════════ Language: English Company: AUSTRIACARD HOLDINGS AG Lamezanstraße 4-8 1230 Vienna Austria E-mail: ac.contact @ austriacard.com Internet: https://www.austriacard.com/ ISIN: AT0000A325L0 WKN: A3D5BK Listed: Vienna Stock Exchange (Official Market) EQS News ID: 1670427 Notierung vorgesehen, intended to be listed; End of News EQS News Service 1670427 30.06.2023 CET/CEST